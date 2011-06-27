Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius v Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,147
|$11,195
|$13,029
|Clean
|$8,585
|$10,519
|$12,206
|Average
|$7,462
|$9,165
|$10,561
|Rough
|$6,339
|$7,812
|$8,915
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius v Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,869
|$10,897
|$12,711
|Clean
|$8,324
|$10,239
|$11,908
|Average
|$7,235
|$8,922
|$10,303
|Rough
|$6,146
|$7,604
|$8,697
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius v Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,887
|$11,827
|$13,580
|Clean
|$9,280
|$11,112
|$12,722
|Average
|$8,066
|$9,683
|$11,007
|Rough
|$6,852
|$8,253
|$9,292