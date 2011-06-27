  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Tundra
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,931$18,029$20,278
Clean$14,073$16,983$19,070
Average$12,357$14,892$16,655
Rough$10,642$12,801$14,239
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,997$15,982$18,143
Clean$12,250$15,055$17,062
Average$10,756$13,202$14,901
Rough$9,263$11,348$12,740
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,820$16,107$17,781
Clean$13,026$15,173$16,722
Average$11,438$13,305$14,604
Rough$9,850$11,437$12,486
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,040$17,002$19,151
Clean$13,233$16,016$18,011
Average$11,620$14,044$15,729
Rough$10,006$12,072$13,448
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,800$16,691$18,088
Clean$13,950$15,723$17,011
Average$12,249$13,787$14,856
Rough$10,548$11,851$12,701
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,734$16,488$18,490
Clean$12,945$15,532$17,389
Average$11,367$13,619$15,186
Rough$9,789$11,707$12,983
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,393$17,386$19,559
Clean$13,566$16,378$18,394
Average$11,912$14,361$16,064
Rough$10,258$12,344$13,734
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,600$22,212$24,839
Clean$17,531$20,923$23,360
Average$15,394$18,347$20,401
Rough$13,257$15,771$17,442
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,490$17,867$20,311
Clean$13,657$16,831$19,101
Average$11,992$14,759$16,682
Rough$10,327$12,686$14,262
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,995$18,047$20,263
Clean$14,134$17,000$19,056
Average$12,411$14,907$16,643
Rough$10,688$12,814$14,229
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,583$15,384$17,413
Clean$11,860$14,492$16,376
Average$10,414$12,708$14,302
Rough$8,968$10,923$12,227
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,373$21,976$24,596
Clean$17,317$20,701$23,131
Average$15,206$18,152$20,201
Rough$13,095$15,603$17,271
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,761$22,303$24,881
Clean$17,683$21,009$23,399
Average$15,527$18,422$20,435
Rough$13,372$15,835$17,471
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,275$20,659$23,118
Clean$16,283$19,460$21,741
Average$14,298$17,064$18,987
Rough$12,313$14,668$16,233
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,128$11,792$13,010
Clean$9,546$11,109$12,235
Average$8,383$9,741$10,685
Rough$7,219$8,373$9,135
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,887$16,828$18,962
Clean$13,089$15,852$17,832
Average$11,493$13,900$15,574
Rough$9,897$11,948$13,315
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,506$19,992$22,522
Clean$15,558$18,833$21,180
Average$13,661$16,514$18,498
Rough$11,765$14,195$15,815
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,311$18,251$20,390
Clean$14,431$17,193$19,176
Average$12,672$15,076$16,747
Rough$10,912$12,959$14,318
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,216$14,127$16,227
Clean$10,572$13,307$15,260
Average$9,283$11,669$13,327
Rough$7,994$10,030$11,394
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,371$15,315$17,444
Clean$11,660$14,427$16,405
Average$10,238$12,651$14,327
Rough$8,817$10,874$12,249
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,406$23,948$26,534
Clean$19,233$22,559$24,954
Average$16,888$19,781$21,793
Rough$14,544$17,003$18,632
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,134$14,793$16,719
Clean$11,437$13,935$15,723
Average$10,043$12,219$13,732
Rough$8,648$10,503$11,740
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,017$13,935$16,040
Clean$10,384$13,127$15,084
Average$9,118$11,510$13,174
Rough$7,852$9,894$11,263
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,497$20,988$23,524
Clean$16,492$19,771$22,123
Average$14,481$17,336$19,321
Rough$12,471$14,902$16,518
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,275$23,969$26,661
Clean$19,110$22,578$25,073
Average$16,780$19,798$21,897
Rough$14,450$17,018$18,721
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,036$16,997$19,145
Clean$13,230$16,011$18,005
Average$11,617$14,040$15,724
Rough$10,004$12,068$13,443
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,257$20,711$23,220
Clean$16,266$19,510$21,837
Average$14,283$17,107$19,071
Rough$12,300$14,705$16,305
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,671$16,584$18,697
Clean$12,885$15,622$17,583
Average$11,315$13,699$15,356
Rough$9,744$11,775$13,129
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tundra with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tundra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,127 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,127 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,384 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,127 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Toyota Tundra ranges from $7,852 to $16,040, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.