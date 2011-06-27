Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,931
|$18,029
|$20,278
|Clean
|$14,073
|$16,983
|$19,070
|Average
|$12,357
|$14,892
|$16,655
|Rough
|$10,642
|$12,801
|$14,239
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,997
|$15,982
|$18,143
|Clean
|$12,250
|$15,055
|$17,062
|Average
|$10,756
|$13,202
|$14,901
|Rough
|$9,263
|$11,348
|$12,740
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,820
|$16,107
|$17,781
|Clean
|$13,026
|$15,173
|$16,722
|Average
|$11,438
|$13,305
|$14,604
|Rough
|$9,850
|$11,437
|$12,486
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,040
|$17,002
|$19,151
|Clean
|$13,233
|$16,016
|$18,011
|Average
|$11,620
|$14,044
|$15,729
|Rough
|$10,006
|$12,072
|$13,448
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,800
|$16,691
|$18,088
|Clean
|$13,950
|$15,723
|$17,011
|Average
|$12,249
|$13,787
|$14,856
|Rough
|$10,548
|$11,851
|$12,701
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,734
|$16,488
|$18,490
|Clean
|$12,945
|$15,532
|$17,389
|Average
|$11,367
|$13,619
|$15,186
|Rough
|$9,789
|$11,707
|$12,983
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,393
|$17,386
|$19,559
|Clean
|$13,566
|$16,378
|$18,394
|Average
|$11,912
|$14,361
|$16,064
|Rough
|$10,258
|$12,344
|$13,734
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,600
|$22,212
|$24,839
|Clean
|$17,531
|$20,923
|$23,360
|Average
|$15,394
|$18,347
|$20,401
|Rough
|$13,257
|$15,771
|$17,442
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,490
|$17,867
|$20,311
|Clean
|$13,657
|$16,831
|$19,101
|Average
|$11,992
|$14,759
|$16,682
|Rough
|$10,327
|$12,686
|$14,262
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,995
|$18,047
|$20,263
|Clean
|$14,134
|$17,000
|$19,056
|Average
|$12,411
|$14,907
|$16,643
|Rough
|$10,688
|$12,814
|$14,229
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,583
|$15,384
|$17,413
|Clean
|$11,860
|$14,492
|$16,376
|Average
|$10,414
|$12,708
|$14,302
|Rough
|$8,968
|$10,923
|$12,227
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,373
|$21,976
|$24,596
|Clean
|$17,317
|$20,701
|$23,131
|Average
|$15,206
|$18,152
|$20,201
|Rough
|$13,095
|$15,603
|$17,271
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,761
|$22,303
|$24,881
|Clean
|$17,683
|$21,009
|$23,399
|Average
|$15,527
|$18,422
|$20,435
|Rough
|$13,372
|$15,835
|$17,471
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,275
|$20,659
|$23,118
|Clean
|$16,283
|$19,460
|$21,741
|Average
|$14,298
|$17,064
|$18,987
|Rough
|$12,313
|$14,668
|$16,233
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,128
|$11,792
|$13,010
|Clean
|$9,546
|$11,109
|$12,235
|Average
|$8,383
|$9,741
|$10,685
|Rough
|$7,219
|$8,373
|$9,135
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,887
|$16,828
|$18,962
|Clean
|$13,089
|$15,852
|$17,832
|Average
|$11,493
|$13,900
|$15,574
|Rough
|$9,897
|$11,948
|$13,315
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,506
|$19,992
|$22,522
|Clean
|$15,558
|$18,833
|$21,180
|Average
|$13,661
|$16,514
|$18,498
|Rough
|$11,765
|$14,195
|$15,815
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,311
|$18,251
|$20,390
|Clean
|$14,431
|$17,193
|$19,176
|Average
|$12,672
|$15,076
|$16,747
|Rough
|$10,912
|$12,959
|$14,318
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,216
|$14,127
|$16,227
|Clean
|$10,572
|$13,307
|$15,260
|Average
|$9,283
|$11,669
|$13,327
|Rough
|$7,994
|$10,030
|$11,394
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,371
|$15,315
|$17,444
|Clean
|$11,660
|$14,427
|$16,405
|Average
|$10,238
|$12,651
|$14,327
|Rough
|$8,817
|$10,874
|$12,249
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,406
|$23,948
|$26,534
|Clean
|$19,233
|$22,559
|$24,954
|Average
|$16,888
|$19,781
|$21,793
|Rough
|$14,544
|$17,003
|$18,632
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,134
|$14,793
|$16,719
|Clean
|$11,437
|$13,935
|$15,723
|Average
|$10,043
|$12,219
|$13,732
|Rough
|$8,648
|$10,503
|$11,740
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,017
|$13,935
|$16,040
|Clean
|$10,384
|$13,127
|$15,084
|Average
|$9,118
|$11,510
|$13,174
|Rough
|$7,852
|$9,894
|$11,263
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,497
|$20,988
|$23,524
|Clean
|$16,492
|$19,771
|$22,123
|Average
|$14,481
|$17,336
|$19,321
|Rough
|$12,471
|$14,902
|$16,518
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,275
|$23,969
|$26,661
|Clean
|$19,110
|$22,578
|$25,073
|Average
|$16,780
|$19,798
|$21,897
|Rough
|$14,450
|$17,018
|$18,721
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,036
|$16,997
|$19,145
|Clean
|$13,230
|$16,011
|$18,005
|Average
|$11,617
|$14,040
|$15,724
|Rough
|$10,004
|$12,068
|$13,443
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,257
|$20,711
|$23,220
|Clean
|$16,266
|$19,510
|$21,837
|Average
|$14,283
|$17,107
|$19,071
|Rough
|$12,300
|$14,705
|$16,305
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,671
|$16,584
|$18,697
|Clean
|$12,885
|$15,622
|$17,583
|Average
|$11,315
|$13,699
|$15,356
|Rough
|$9,744
|$11,775
|$13,129