Estimated values
2016 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,366
|$20,128
|$22,942
|Clean
|$16,873
|$19,538
|$22,238
|Average
|$15,886
|$18,358
|$20,830
|Rough
|$14,900
|$17,178
|$19,423
2016 Subaru WRX STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,118
|$25,664
|$28,269
|Clean
|$22,461
|$24,912
|$27,402
|Average
|$21,149
|$23,407
|$25,667
|Rough
|$19,836
|$21,903
|$23,933
2016 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,965
|$24,490
|$27,070
|Clean
|$21,341
|$23,772
|$26,240
|Average
|$20,094
|$22,336
|$24,579
|Rough
|$18,847
|$20,901
|$22,918
2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,362
|$18,637
|$20,957
|Clean
|$15,897
|$18,091
|$20,314
|Average
|$14,968
|$16,998
|$19,029
|Rough
|$14,039
|$15,906
|$17,743
2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,881
|$26,393
|$28,965
|Clean
|$23,203
|$25,619
|$28,076
|Average
|$21,847
|$24,072
|$26,299
|Rough
|$20,491
|$22,525
|$24,522
2016 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,284
|$19,614
|$21,992
|Clean
|$16,793
|$19,039
|$21,317
|Average
|$15,812
|$17,890
|$19,968
|Rough
|$14,831
|$16,740
|$18,619
2016 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,776
|$21,142
|$23,558
|Clean
|$18,243
|$20,523
|$22,835
|Average
|$17,176
|$19,283
|$21,390
|Rough
|$16,110
|$18,044
|$19,945
2016 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,971
|$20,338
|$22,753
|Clean
|$17,461
|$19,742
|$22,055
|Average
|$16,441
|$18,550
|$20,659
|Rough
|$15,420
|$17,357
|$19,263
2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,695
|$26,257
|$28,877
|Clean
|$23,022
|$25,487
|$27,992
|Average
|$21,677
|$23,948
|$26,220
|Rough
|$20,331
|$22,409
|$24,448