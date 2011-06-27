  1. Home
2016 Subaru WRX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,366$20,128$22,942
Clean$16,873$19,538$22,238
Average$15,886$18,358$20,830
Rough$14,900$17,178$19,423
2016 Subaru WRX STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding$23,118$25,664$28,269
Clean$22,461$24,912$27,402
Average$21,149$23,407$25,667
Rough$19,836$21,903$23,933
2016 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding$21,965$24,490$27,070
Clean$21,341$23,772$26,240
Average$20,094$22,336$24,579
Rough$18,847$20,901$22,918
2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding$16,362$18,637$20,957
Clean$15,897$18,091$20,314
Average$14,968$16,998$19,029
Rough$14,039$15,906$17,743
2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding$23,881$26,393$28,965
Clean$23,203$25,619$28,076
Average$21,847$24,072$26,299
Rough$20,491$22,525$24,522
2016 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding$17,284$19,614$21,992
Clean$16,793$19,039$21,317
Average$15,812$17,890$19,968
Rough$14,831$16,740$18,619
2016 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Outstanding$18,776$21,142$23,558
Clean$18,243$20,523$22,835
Average$17,176$19,283$21,390
Rough$16,110$18,044$19,945
2016 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Outstanding$17,971$20,338$22,753
Clean$17,461$19,742$22,055
Average$16,441$18,550$20,659
Rough$15,420$17,357$19,263
2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Outstanding$23,695$26,257$28,877
Clean$23,022$25,487$27,992
Average$21,677$23,948$26,220
Rough$20,331$22,409$24,448
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Subaru WRX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru WRX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,897 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,091 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Subaru WRX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Subaru WRX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Subaru WRX ranges from $14,039 to $20,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Subaru WRX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.