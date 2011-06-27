Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,207
|$24,350
|$27,178
|Clean
|$20,472
|$23,485
|$26,183
|Average
|$19,001
|$21,754
|$24,195
|Rough
|$17,531
|$20,023
|$22,206
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,140
|$28,363
|$31,267
|Clean
|$24,268
|$27,355
|$30,123
|Average
|$22,525
|$25,339
|$27,835
|Rough
|$20,782
|$23,323
|$25,547
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,057
|$26,466
|$29,535
|Clean
|$22,257
|$25,525
|$28,455
|Average
|$20,659
|$23,644
|$26,293
|Rough
|$19,060
|$21,763
|$24,132
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,445
|$26,867
|$29,946
|Clean
|$22,632
|$25,912
|$28,850
|Average
|$21,007
|$24,002
|$26,659
|Rough
|$19,381
|$22,093
|$24,468
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,501
|$27,114
|$30,365
|Clean
|$22,687
|$26,151
|$29,254
|Average
|$21,057
|$24,223
|$27,032
|Rough
|$19,428
|$22,296
|$24,810
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,896
|$23,025
|$25,839
|Clean
|$19,206
|$22,207
|$24,894
|Average
|$17,827
|$20,570
|$23,003
|Rough
|$16,447
|$18,934
|$21,112
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,116
|$25,511
|$28,567
|Clean
|$21,349
|$24,605
|$27,522
|Average
|$19,816
|$22,791
|$25,432
|Rough
|$18,283
|$20,978
|$23,341
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,675
|$24,984
|$27,961
|Clean
|$20,923
|$24,096
|$26,938
|Average
|$19,421
|$22,321
|$24,892
|Rough
|$17,918
|$20,545
|$22,846