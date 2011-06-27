  1. Home
2014 Toyota 4Runner Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,207$24,350$27,178
Clean$20,472$23,485$26,183
Average$19,001$21,754$24,195
Rough$17,531$20,023$22,206
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,140$28,363$31,267
Clean$24,268$27,355$30,123
Average$22,525$25,339$27,835
Rough$20,782$23,323$25,547
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,057$26,466$29,535
Clean$22,257$25,525$28,455
Average$20,659$23,644$26,293
Rough$19,060$21,763$24,132
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,445$26,867$29,946
Clean$22,632$25,912$28,850
Average$21,007$24,002$26,659
Rough$19,381$22,093$24,468
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,501$27,114$30,365
Clean$22,687$26,151$29,254
Average$21,057$24,223$27,032
Rough$19,428$22,296$24,810
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,896$23,025$25,839
Clean$19,206$22,207$24,894
Average$17,827$20,570$23,003
Rough$16,447$18,934$21,112
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,116$25,511$28,567
Clean$21,349$24,605$27,522
Average$19,816$22,791$25,432
Rough$18,283$20,978$23,341
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,675$24,984$27,961
Clean$20,923$24,096$26,938
Average$19,421$22,321$24,892
Rough$17,918$20,545$22,846
Sell my 2014 Toyota 4Runner with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota 4Runner near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota 4Runner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,207 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota 4Runner is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,207 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota 4Runner, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota 4Runner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,206 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,207 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota 4Runner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota 4Runner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota 4Runner ranges from $16,447 to $25,839, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota 4Runner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.