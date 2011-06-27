Estimated values
2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,257
|$14,338
|$16,073
|Clean
|$11,755
|$13,737
|$15,380
|Average
|$10,752
|$12,534
|$13,992
|Rough
|$9,748
|$11,331
|$12,605
Estimated values
2013 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,969
|$15,026
|$16,742
|Clean
|$12,438
|$14,396
|$16,020
|Average
|$11,376
|$13,135
|$14,575
|Rough
|$10,314
|$11,875
|$13,130
Estimated values
2013 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,485
|$12,402
|$13,999
|Clean
|$10,056
|$11,881
|$13,395
|Average
|$9,198
|$10,841
|$12,187
|Rough
|$8,339
|$9,801
|$10,979
Estimated values
2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,962
|$13,902
|$15,521
|Clean
|$11,472
|$13,319
|$14,851
|Average
|$10,493
|$12,153
|$13,512
|Rough
|$9,514
|$10,987
|$12,172
Estimated values
2013 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,025
|$12,947
|$14,549
|Clean
|$10,574
|$12,404
|$13,921
|Average
|$9,671
|$11,318
|$12,665
|Rough
|$8,769
|$10,232
|$11,410
Estimated values
2013 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,524
|$13,520
|$15,184
|Clean
|$11,053
|$12,953
|$14,529
|Average
|$10,109
|$11,819
|$13,218
|Rough
|$9,166
|$10,685
|$11,908