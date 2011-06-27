Estimated values
2010 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,004
|$6,373
|$7,278
|Clean
|$4,731
|$6,016
|$6,858
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,302
|$6,018
|Rough
|$3,639
|$4,589
|$5,178
Estimated values
2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,521
|$8,216
|$9,337
|Clean
|$6,165
|$7,756
|$8,798
|Average
|$5,454
|$6,835
|$7,720
|Rough
|$4,742
|$5,915
|$6,642
Estimated values
2010 Buick Enclave CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$7,049
|$8,107
|Clean
|$5,146
|$6,654
|$7,640
|Average
|$4,552
|$5,865
|$6,704
|Rough
|$3,958
|$5,075
|$5,768
Estimated values
2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,963
|$7,546
|$8,592
|Clean
|$5,638
|$7,124
|$8,096
|Average
|$4,987
|$6,278
|$7,104
|Rough
|$4,337
|$5,433
|$6,112
Estimated values
2010 Buick Enclave CXL2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,145
|$7,829
|$8,941
|Clean
|$5,810
|$7,390
|$8,425
|Average
|$5,140
|$6,513
|$7,393
|Rough
|$4,469
|$5,636
|$6,361
Estimated values
2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,724
|$7,323
|$8,380
|Clean
|$5,412
|$6,913
|$7,896
|Average
|$4,788
|$6,093
|$6,929
|Rough
|$4,163
|$5,273
|$5,961