Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4GW58S8XC604592

Stock: 604592

Certified Pre-Owned: No

