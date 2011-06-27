Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,902
|$6,164
|$7,172
|Clean
|$4,637
|$5,825
|$6,759
|Average
|$4,108
|$5,148
|$5,933
|Rough
|$3,578
|$4,470
|$5,107
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,223
|$9,157
|$10,701
|Clean
|$6,833
|$8,654
|$10,085
|Average
|$6,052
|$7,647
|$8,853
|Rough
|$5,272
|$6,641
|$7,620
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,211
|$8,038
|$9,492
|Clean
|$5,875
|$7,596
|$8,945
|Average
|$5,204
|$6,713
|$7,852
|Rough
|$4,533
|$5,830
|$6,759
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,961
|$7,622
|$8,947
|Clean
|$5,639
|$7,204
|$8,432
|Average
|$4,995
|$6,366
|$7,401
|Rough
|$4,351
|$5,528
|$6,371
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,550
|$9,507
|$11,071
|Clean
|$7,142
|$8,985
|$10,434
|Average
|$6,326
|$7,940
|$9,159
|Rough
|$5,510
|$6,896
|$7,884
Estimated values
2012 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,141
|$10,997
|$12,494
|Clean
|$8,647
|$10,393
|$11,774
|Average
|$7,659
|$9,185
|$10,336
|Rough
|$6,672
|$7,976
|$8,897