Estimated values
2018 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,882
|$14,777
|$16,930
|Clean
|$12,608
|$14,459
|$16,557
|Average
|$12,059
|$13,823
|$15,812
|Rough
|$11,511
|$13,187
|$15,067
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,308
|$15,195
|$17,339
|Clean
|$13,025
|$14,868
|$16,958
|Average
|$12,459
|$14,214
|$16,194
|Rough
|$11,893
|$13,561
|$15,431
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,020
|$13,773
|$15,764
|Clean
|$11,765
|$13,477
|$15,417
|Average
|$11,253
|$12,884
|$14,723
|Rough
|$10,742
|$12,291
|$14,030