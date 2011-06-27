Used 1995 Jaguar XJR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.3/438.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque378 lb-ft @ 3050 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4215 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Westminster Blue
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Steel Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • New Glacier White
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Rose Bronze Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
