Used 2017 Jaguar XJ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XJ Sedan
Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,108*
Total Cash Price
$42,987
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$105,675*
Total Cash Price
$58,159
R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,639*
Total Cash Price
$43,830
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,035*
Total Cash Price
$61,109
R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,576*
Total Cash Price
$42,144
XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,576*
Total Cash Price
$42,144
XJ XJR LWB
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,972*
Total Cash Price
$59,423
XJ XJR
XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,909*
Total Cash Price
$57,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ Sedan Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,398
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,574
|$7,424
|Maintenance
|$111
|$3,992
|$1,431
|$2,669
|$2,514
|$10,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,687
|$2,406
|$2,963
|$3,645
|$13,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,283
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,450
|Financing
|$2,312
|$1,858
|$1,377
|$861
|$311
|$6,720
|Depreciation
|$9,676
|$4,949
|$4,355
|$3,861
|$3,466
|$26,307
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,812
|$19,062
|$13,250
|$14,144
|$13,839
|$78,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ Sedan XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,044
|Maintenance
|$150
|$5,401
|$1,936
|$3,611
|$3,402
|$14,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,341
|$3,255
|$4,009
|$4,932
|$18,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,088
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,315
|Financing
|$3,128
|$2,514
|$1,863
|$1,165
|$421
|$9,091
|Depreciation
|$13,091
|$6,696
|$5,893
|$5,223
|$4,689
|$35,592
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,099
|$25,789
|$17,926
|$19,136
|$18,724
|$105,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$7,569
|Maintenance
|$113
|$4,071
|$1,459
|$2,722
|$2,564
|$10,928
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,779
|$2,453
|$3,021
|$3,717
|$13,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,328
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,498
|Financing
|$2,358
|$1,895
|$1,404
|$878
|$317
|$6,852
|Depreciation
|$9,865
|$5,046
|$4,441
|$3,936
|$3,534
|$26,823
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,162
|$19,436
|$13,510
|$14,422
|$14,111
|$79,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$2,108
|$2,172
|$2,237
|$10,553
|Maintenance
|$158
|$5,675
|$2,034
|$3,795
|$3,574
|$15,237
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,663
|$3,421
|$4,212
|$5,182
|$19,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,245
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,483
|Financing
|$3,287
|$2,642
|$1,958
|$1,224
|$442
|$9,553
|Depreciation
|$13,755
|$7,035
|$6,192
|$5,488
|$4,927
|$37,397
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,321
|$27,098
|$18,836
|$20,107
|$19,674
|$111,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ Sedan R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$1,543
|$7,278
|Maintenance
|$109
|$3,914
|$1,403
|$2,617
|$2,465
|$10,508
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,595
|$2,359
|$2,905
|$3,574
|$13,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,238
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,402
|Financing
|$2,267
|$1,822
|$1,350
|$844
|$305
|$6,588
|Depreciation
|$9,486
|$4,852
|$4,270
|$3,785
|$3,398
|$25,791
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,463
|$18,688
|$12,990
|$13,867
|$13,568
|$76,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ Sedan XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$1,543
|$7,278
|Maintenance
|$109
|$3,914
|$1,403
|$2,617
|$2,465
|$10,508
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,595
|$2,359
|$2,905
|$3,574
|$13,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,238
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,402
|Financing
|$2,267
|$1,822
|$1,350
|$844
|$305
|$6,588
|Depreciation
|$9,486
|$4,852
|$4,270
|$3,785
|$3,398
|$25,791
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,463
|$18,688
|$12,990
|$13,867
|$13,568
|$76,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ XJR LWB XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,050
|$2,112
|$2,176
|$10,262
|Maintenance
|$154
|$5,519
|$1,978
|$3,690
|$3,476
|$14,816
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,479
|$3,326
|$4,096
|$5,039
|$18,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,156
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,387
|Financing
|$3,196
|$2,569
|$1,904
|$1,190
|$430
|$9,289
|Depreciation
|$13,375
|$6,841
|$6,021
|$5,337
|$4,791
|$36,365
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,623
|$26,350
|$18,316
|$19,552
|$19,131
|$107,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XJ XJR XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,878
|$1,934
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,114
|$9,971
|Maintenance
|$149
|$5,362
|$1,922
|$3,585
|$3,377
|$14,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,295
|$3,232
|$3,980
|$4,896
|$18,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,066
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,291
|Financing
|$3,106
|$2,496
|$1,850
|$1,156
|$418
|$9,026
|Depreciation
|$12,996
|$6,647
|$5,850
|$5,185
|$4,655
|$35,334
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,924
|$25,603
|$17,796
|$18,998
|$18,588
|$104,909
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jaguar XJ in Virginia is:not available
