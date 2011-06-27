  1. Home
Used 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,200
320 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity32.5 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight4017 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Winter Gold Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Porcelain
  • Radiance Metallic
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Pearl Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Frost Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Botanical Green Metallic
  • Vapour Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Fire Metallic
  • Midnight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Champagne, premium leather
  • Dove, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Spice, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/40R19 94H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,200
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
