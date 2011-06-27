Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE Project 7
Project 7 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,498*
Total Cash Price
$46,022
F-TYPE Convertible
S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,794*
Total Cash Price
$35,562
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,115*
Total Cash Price
$47,765
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,839*
Total Cash Price
$48,114
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$72,347*
Total Cash Price
$34,865
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$81,752*
Total Cash Price
$39,397
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,051*
Total Cash Price
$45,325
F-TYPE Coupe
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,347*
Total Cash Price
$34,865
S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,009*
Total Cash Price
$49,160
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$75,241*
Total Cash Price
$36,260
S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$104,903*
Total Cash Price
$50,554
S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,710*
Total Cash Price
$43,233
F-TYPE R
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,093*
Total Cash Price
$41,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Project 7 Project 7 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,690
|$7,968
|Maintenance
|$4,926
|$1,861
|$3,099
|$513
|$5,215
|$15,616
|Repairs
|$5,957
|$3,032
|$3,738
|$4,602
|$5,661
|$22,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,455
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,672
|Financing
|$2,475
|$1,991
|$1,473
|$923
|$333
|$7,194
|Depreciation
|$9,651
|$4,782
|$4,209
|$3,732
|$3,349
|$25,723
|Fuel
|$2,512
|$2,587
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$13,336
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,477
|$15,853
|$16,831
|$14,207
|$19,129
|$95,498
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,157
|Maintenance
|$3,807
|$1,438
|$2,395
|$397
|$4,030
|$12,067
|Repairs
|$4,603
|$2,343
|$2,889
|$3,556
|$4,375
|$17,765
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,897
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,064
|Financing
|$1,913
|$1,538
|$1,138
|$713
|$257
|$5,559
|Depreciation
|$7,457
|$3,695
|$3,253
|$2,884
|$2,588
|$19,877
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,778
|$12,250
|$13,006
|$10,978
|$14,782
|$73,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Convertible R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,558
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,269
|Maintenance
|$5,113
|$1,932
|$3,217
|$533
|$5,413
|$16,207
|Repairs
|$6,183
|$3,147
|$3,880
|$4,776
|$5,876
|$23,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,548
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,773
|Financing
|$2,569
|$2,066
|$1,529
|$958
|$345
|$7,467
|Depreciation
|$10,016
|$4,964
|$4,369
|$3,873
|$3,476
|$26,697
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,593
|$16,454
|$17,469
|$14,745
|$19,854
|$99,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$8,330
|Maintenance
|$5,150
|$1,946
|$3,240
|$537
|$5,452
|$16,325
|Repairs
|$6,228
|$3,170
|$3,908
|$4,811
|$5,919
|$24,035
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,567
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,793
|Financing
|$2,588
|$2,081
|$1,540
|$965
|$348
|$7,521
|Depreciation
|$10,089
|$5,000
|$4,401
|$3,901
|$3,501
|$26,892
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,817
|$16,574
|$17,596
|$14,853
|$19,999
|$99,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$3,732
|$1,410
|$2,348
|$389
|$3,951
|$11,830
|Repairs
|$4,513
|$2,297
|$2,832
|$3,486
|$4,289
|$17,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,024
|Financing
|$1,875
|$1,508
|$1,116
|$699
|$252
|$5,450
|Depreciation
|$7,311
|$3,623
|$3,189
|$2,827
|$2,537
|$19,487
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,331
|$12,010
|$12,751
|$10,763
|$14,492
|$72,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$6,821
|Maintenance
|$4,217
|$1,593
|$2,653
|$440
|$4,465
|$13,368
|Repairs
|$5,100
|$2,596
|$3,200
|$3,939
|$4,847
|$19,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,102
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,287
|Financing
|$2,119
|$1,704
|$1,261
|$790
|$285
|$6,158
|Depreciation
|$8,261
|$4,094
|$3,604
|$3,195
|$2,867
|$22,020
|Fuel
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,349
|$2,420
|$11,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,234
|$13,571
|$14,409
|$12,162
|$16,376
|$81,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$7,847
|Maintenance
|$4,852
|$1,833
|$3,052
|$506
|$5,136
|$15,379
|Repairs
|$5,867
|$2,986
|$3,682
|$4,532
|$5,576
|$22,642
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,418
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,631
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,960
|$1,451
|$909
|$328
|$7,085
|Depreciation
|$9,504
|$4,710
|$4,146
|$3,675
|$3,298
|$25,333
|Fuel
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,625
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$13,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,030
|$15,613
|$16,576
|$13,992
|$18,840
|$94,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$3,732
|$1,410
|$2,348
|$389
|$3,951
|$11,830
|Repairs
|$4,513
|$2,297
|$2,832
|$3,486
|$4,289
|$17,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,024
|Financing
|$1,875
|$1,508
|$1,116
|$699
|$252
|$5,450
|Depreciation
|$7,311
|$3,623
|$3,189
|$2,827
|$2,537
|$19,487
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,331
|$12,010
|$12,751
|$10,763
|$14,492
|$72,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,805
|$8,511
|Maintenance
|$5,262
|$1,988
|$3,311
|$548
|$5,571
|$16,680
|Repairs
|$6,363
|$3,239
|$3,993
|$4,915
|$6,047
|$24,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,623
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,854
|Financing
|$2,644
|$2,126
|$1,574
|$986
|$355
|$7,685
|Depreciation
|$10,309
|$5,108
|$4,496
|$3,986
|$3,577
|$27,477
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,487
|$16,934
|$17,979
|$15,176
|$20,434
|$102,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$6,277
|Maintenance
|$3,881
|$1,466
|$2,442
|$405
|$4,109
|$12,303
|Repairs
|$4,694
|$2,389
|$2,945
|$3,625
|$4,461
|$18,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,934
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,105
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,568
|$1,161
|$727
|$262
|$5,668
|Depreciation
|$7,603
|$3,768
|$3,317
|$2,940
|$2,638
|$20,266
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,224
|$12,490
|$13,261
|$11,194
|$15,072
|$75,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,649
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,856
|$8,752
|Maintenance
|$5,411
|$2,045
|$3,405
|$564
|$5,729
|$17,154
|Repairs
|$6,544
|$3,331
|$4,106
|$5,055
|$6,219
|$25,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,697
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,935
|Financing
|$2,719
|$2,187
|$1,618
|$1,014
|$365
|$7,903
|Depreciation
|$10,601
|$5,253
|$4,624
|$4,099
|$3,679
|$28,256
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,380
|$17,415
|$18,489
|$15,606
|$21,013
|$104,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE Coupe S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$4,628
|$1,748
|$2,912
|$482
|$4,899
|$14,669
|Repairs
|$5,596
|$2,848
|$3,512
|$4,323
|$5,318
|$21,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,306
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,510
|Financing
|$2,325
|$1,870
|$1,384
|$867
|$312
|$6,758
|Depreciation
|$9,066
|$4,493
|$3,954
|$3,505
|$3,146
|$24,164
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,430
|$2,504
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$12,528
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,690
|$14,892
|$15,811
|$13,346
|$17,970
|$89,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$7,183
|Maintenance
|$4,441
|$1,678
|$2,794
|$463
|$4,702
|$14,078
|Repairs
|$5,370
|$2,733
|$3,370
|$4,148
|$5,104
|$20,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,213
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,409
|Financing
|$2,231
|$1,795
|$1,328
|$832
|$300
|$6,486
|Depreciation
|$8,700
|$4,311
|$3,795
|$3,364
|$3,019
|$23,190
|Fuel
|$2,265
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$12,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,574
|$14,292
|$15,174
|$12,808
|$17,245
|$86,093
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 F-TYPE
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
