Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews

Still truckin' HamSandwich , 03/26/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my Trooper new in April 03 and have loved the experience other than the transmission had to be replaced at least 3 times. Since they put a rebuilt tranny in each time the dealer said that you never know how the quality would be. Luckily I've had the warranty and will definitely get rid of the truck when it hits 120,000 miles although I would have preferred to keep it longer. I don't like the way it burns oil either.

Epitome of Pure SUV Dan , 08/05/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It is hard to describe the ownership experience for me with this vehicle. I guess it can almost be described as happiness and sorrow combined. The vehicle itself is a high quality vehicle( which I will miss when gone) which rides on shocks and rear springs (nice). Plenty of power, big, unique, cool, and comfortable. Problem was with Isuzu disappearing in North America. Was assured by dealer they could continue to service when they dropped Isuzu franchise. My transmission was serviced and failed. Had to wait 18 days to get fixed at authorized Isuzu dealer. Second one failed again. Replaced again at no cost. Still love the vehicle, but Isuzu disappearing and other issues caused anguish.

Great SUV Julie , 02/27/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my Trooper - I have driven it over 60,000 miles and it has never gone into the shop. We moved across the country 2 times - the Trooper provided for a comfortable ride, and handled mountains wonderfully. The Trooper was large enough to fit our 2 large bloodhounds comfortably - for 2 days of driving (never heard a peep out of them). I especially love how well I can see the road from my Trooper.

Death of the Isuzu Carl Boyes , 07/02/2017 Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Has been very reliable over the years. Fuel economy could be better . After 110,000 began to burn a bit of oil. Best to check it at least every 300 miles. Towing capacity is OK. Limited to speeds 55 MPH or less otherwise transmission will heat up. Was under warranty when water pump went out. Replaced starter at 130,000 miles. Other than normal maintenance which includes belts and hoses vehicle is original. Unfortunately the Isuzu became salvage after an accident in January 2018. At the time of the accident the miles attained were 198,887. The insurance company totaled it out. There is a slight possibility that it is running the streets under a salvage title. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value