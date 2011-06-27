  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(54)
2002 Isuzu Trooper Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large interior, capable off-road ability, outstanding visibility, moderate price.
  • Unrefined truck-like handling, mediocre power from V6, limited availability of features and equipment.
Isuzu Trooper for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,661 - $3,167
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other trucks simply offer more. Consider a Trooper only if you are a diehard Isuzu fan.

Vehicle overview

Well over a decade ago, Isuzu introduced the first Trooper. It was a tough truck, sturdy and boxy in style, with two doors and a sparse interior. Powered by a four-cylinder engine, the original Trooper wasn't prepped to win any drag races, but the truck won fans for its off-road prowess and exceptional reliability. Soon, a four-door model joined the lineup, and a GM-sourced V6 engine became available. As the sport-utility market grew, luxury amenities were added to the Trooper, but by the early nineties, it was apparent that Isuzu needed to redesign the Trooper so that it could remain viable in a market populated by steadily improving competitors.

The Trooper's last significant update came in 1998. Continued refinements have given the Trooper a decent blend of style, comfort and utility. Fold the rear seats, and a Trooper can carry 90 cubic-feet of cargo. Ground clearance measures 8.3 inches with the manual transmission, and rear seat passengers enjoy ample legroom.

A 3.5-liter, 24-valve DOHC V6 powers the Trooper, pumping out 215 horsepower and 230 foot-pounds of torque. Torque on Demand, Isuzu's traction system, which instantly directs more power to the front or rear wheels as needed, is standard on four-wheel drive Troopers with an automatic transmission. With the system engaged, you get the on-road stability of all-wheel drive and off-road capability of part-time four-wheel drive. And with the generous 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, you can use and abuse your Trooper to its fullest capacity.

Although the four-wheel drive may have been slightly off-putting in terms of value for those of us whose idea of rough terrain is the dirt parking lot of the sweet corn stand, the cheaper two-wheel drive version, with its concurrent lower cost of ownership, will suffice nicely to traverse that mean pothole in the parking lot at Denny's.

Just make sure to avoid any low speed collisions with solid objects. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Trooper's repair bills in four different 5-mph crash tests totaled more than $11,000, the highest numbers ever recorded for such tests. Just backing up into a typical parking light pole at 5-mph resulted in over $3,300 worth of repair bills, not exactly your typical fender bender.

In addition to the basic S model, there's the LS, which comes with heated cloth power seats, mesh 16-inch alloy wheels, an automatic transmission and standard six-CD changer. The Limited edition will get you a two-tone paint scheme, 12-spoke alloy wheels, power moonroof, and a beige leather interior. However, some features starting to appear on newer SUVs aren't available on the Trooper. These include items like stability control, side and side curtain airbags and a folding third-row seat.

Up until this year, the Trooper has been one of our favored trucks because it had loads of personality and off-road ability. It also filled a nice slot between midsize SUVs and the larger maxi brutes. But 2002 has brought on better trucks, ranging from the Ford Explorer/Mercury Mountaineer twins and General Motors triplets to the Toyota Sequoia. In the face of better engines, more comfortable interiors and more features, the Trooper's personality doesn't count for much when 30-plus grand is on the line.

2002 Highlights

The flagship of the Isuzu line, the Trooper, receives minor changes for 2002. Privacy glass and solar green UV-cut glass are now standard for S models, and Trooper's famous extra-large power moonroof is now standard for the LS. Manual climate control and map lamps are now standard on S models, while LS models feature a new standard digital clock with outside temperature read-out, stop watch, average speed and service reminder. The Limited model now offers a Nakamichi premium audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Isuzu Trooper.

5(66%)
4(28%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(4%)
4.6
54 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still truckin'
HamSandwich,03/26/2010
I bought my Trooper new in April 03 and have loved the experience other than the transmission had to be replaced at least 3 times. Since they put a rebuilt tranny in each time the dealer said that you never know how the quality would be. Luckily I've had the warranty and will definitely get rid of the truck when it hits 120,000 miles although I would have preferred to keep it longer. I don't like the way it burns oil either.
Epitome of Pure SUV
Dan,08/05/2010
It is hard to describe the ownership experience for me with this vehicle. I guess it can almost be described as happiness and sorrow combined. The vehicle itself is a high quality vehicle( which I will miss when gone) which rides on shocks and rear springs (nice). Plenty of power, big, unique, cool, and comfortable. Problem was with Isuzu disappearing in North America. Was assured by dealer they could continue to service when they dropped Isuzu franchise. My transmission was serviced and failed. Had to wait 18 days to get fixed at authorized Isuzu dealer. Second one failed again. Replaced again at no cost. Still love the vehicle, but Isuzu disappearing and other issues caused anguish.
Great SUV
Julie,02/27/2007
I love my Trooper - I have driven it over 60,000 miles and it has never gone into the shop. We moved across the country 2 times - the Trooper provided for a comfortable ride, and handled mountains wonderfully. The Trooper was large enough to fit our 2 large bloodhounds comfortably - for 2 days of driving (never heard a peep out of them). I especially love how well I can see the road from my Trooper.
Death of the Isuzu
Carl Boyes,07/02/2017
Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Has been very reliable over the years. Fuel economy could be better . After 110,000 began to burn a bit of oil. Best to check it at least every 300 miles. Towing capacity is OK. Limited to speeds 55 MPH or less otherwise transmission will heat up. Was under warranty when water pump went out. Replaced starter at 130,000 miles. Other than normal maintenance which includes belts and hoses vehicle is original. Unfortunately the Isuzu became salvage after an accident in January 2018. At the time of the accident the miles attained were 198,887. The insurance company totaled it out. There is a slight possibility that it is running the streets under a salvage title.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper features & specs
More about the 2002 Isuzu Trooper

Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper Overview

The Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper is offered in the following submodels: Trooper SUV. Available styles include Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), S 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M).

