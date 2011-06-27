Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews

No vinegar, lots of oil! Patrick , 05/02/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought mine used in WI in 07 for $8K with 75K miles, now have 140K, hoping to make it to 250K. Recently replaced starter and timing belt. Truck-like ride and capability - no snow bank or towing job is a challenge. Huge cargo area ideal for 2 dogs and frequent Home Depot trips. Well appointed: massive sun roof, 6-CD, TOD, heated review mirrors. I MUST change oil every 3K miles and only get 15 MPG. Doesn't burn oil, just drinks a lot. Top heavy. Timeless exterior styling and one small repairable rust spot on back door. Been very pleased overall - this is a "guy's SUV" - a beast lacking nimble handling but a reliable workhorse. Perfect for winter states, boat or "sled" owners. Report Abuse

Where Oh Where Does All The Oil Go? Kristofer , 08/05/2008 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my Trooper late in 2005 with 53K after researching for value. Too bad I didn't check reliability as well, but hey it's Japanese! The 3.5 six cylinder consumes copious amounts of oil... as much as a quart per week. The EGR valve required replacing, ($1000), at 70K because of burning all that oil. Shocks were replaced ($280), two weeks ago and last night at 81K the starter failed ($670). It handles great in the snow and carries scuba gear for 4 including 8 tanks, with room to spare. I'm going to drive this until it falls apart as resale value is laughable. Report Abuse

2000 Isuzu Trooper S 4x4 sastzh , 03/12/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful So far so good. The only problem I've had with the vehicle so far is an intermittent problem with the computer performance module. It has had to be reprogrammed three times. When problems arise it starts to buck and idle rough when cold... Report Abuse

My zuzu needs work after 120k, but hey! kr in fl , 10/26/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought about 18 mos ago. Never thought I'd want to drive an SUV, but somehow it's NOT big and cumbersome. Everything I've read about power, cargo, visibility, handling I must support. It's great! Had an overheating problem but a new thermostat fixed it. The A/C fan does need to be beefier (mine is out now) and my trans has been failing for 6 months or so. One week it drives fine,and the next is awful- suddenly free-spinning and losing speed in traffic. I'm told there is a leak, but it's a "closed system", I can't check or add tranny fluid. The tranny must be REPLACED, cannot be rebuilt. I found a local shop that will do it for 1600.00. Every other owner I run into raves about their Trooper Report Abuse