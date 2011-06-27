Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,275
|$2,891
|$3,190
|Clean
|$2,047
|$2,601
|$2,878
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,020
|$2,252
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,440
|$1,626
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,152
|$2,725
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,936
|$2,451
|$2,709
|Average
|$1,504
|$1,904
|$2,120
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,357
|$1,531
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$2,629
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,365
|$2,618
|Average
|$1,446
|$1,837
|$2,049
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,310
|$1,480
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$2,547
|$2,815
|Clean
|$1,796
|$2,291
|$2,539
|Average
|$1,395
|$1,780
|$1,987
|Rough
|$995
|$1,268
|$1,435
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$2,569
|$2,838
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,311
|$2,560
|Average
|$1,409
|$1,795
|$2,003
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,279
|$1,447
Estimated values
2000 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,235
|$2,820
|$3,104
|Clean
|$2,010
|$2,537
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,562
|$1,970
|$2,191
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,404
|$1,582