Used 1999 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Trooper Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Trooper searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Trooper

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Overall Consumer Rating
4.463 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Long time owner
diamondk48,05/13/2015
S 4dr SUV 4WD
I purchased my 1999 Isuzu Trooper used in 2000. I still own it sixteen years later, with more than 100,000 miles in addition to the miles that were on it when I bought it. It has been, bar none, the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the entire original exhaust system. I changed oil every 3,333 miles and changed the tranny fluid several times (towed with it a lot), which I credit for having avoided the engine and tranny problems that others have experienced. I kept sheepskins on the front seats from the time I bought it so the seat fabric is like new. It has also been garaged the whole time, so the paint is in great shape too. Years of life left in it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Trooper
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Trooper info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings