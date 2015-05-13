Used 1999 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

I purchased my 1999 Isuzu Trooper used in 2000. I still own it sixteen years later, with more than 100,000 miles in addition to the miles that were on it when I bought it. It has been, bar none, the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It still has the entire original exhaust system. I changed oil every 3,333 miles and changed the tranny fluid several times (towed with it a lot), which I credit for having avoided the engine and tranny problems that others have experienced. I kept sheepskins on the front seats from the time I bought it so the seat fabric is like new. It has also been garaged the whole time, so the paint is in great shape too. Years of life left in it.

