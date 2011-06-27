  1. Home
Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Rodeo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm175 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3545 lbs.3545 lbs.3545 lbs.
Height65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Trooper Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
