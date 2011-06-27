Estimated values
1999 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$1,920
|$2,318
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,695
|$2,046
|Average
|$764
|$1,244
|$1,502
|Rough
|$479
|$793
|$957
Estimated values
1999 Buick Century Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,304
|$2,120
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,148
|$1,871
|$2,265
|Average
|$836
|$1,373
|$1,663
|Rough
|$525
|$876
|$1,060