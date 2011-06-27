Estimated values
2003 BMW Z4 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,384
|$8,496
|$10,253
|Clean
|$4,815
|$7,615
|$9,177
|Average
|$3,677
|$5,852
|$7,025
|Rough
|$2,539
|$4,090
|$4,872
Estimated values
2003 BMW Z4 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$8,995
|$10,703
|Clean
|$5,349
|$8,062
|$9,580
|Average
|$4,085
|$6,196
|$7,333
|Rough
|$2,821
|$4,330
|$5,086