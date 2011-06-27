  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2006 Nissan Sentra
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Nissan Sentra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$2,028$2,403
Clean$1,202$1,833$2,174
Average$939$1,443$1,715
Rough$675$1,053$1,256
Sell my 2006 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,345$1,933$2,251
Clean$1,212$1,747$2,036
Average$946$1,375$1,606
Rough$681$1,003$1,177
Sell my 2006 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$2,277$2,684
Clean$1,373$2,058$2,428
Average$1,072$1,620$1,916
Rough$771$1,182$1,403
Sell my 2006 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,739$2,404$2,765
Clean$1,567$2,173$2,501
Average$1,223$1,711$1,973
Rough$880$1,248$1,445
Sell my 2006 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,301$2,739
Clean$1,343$2,079$2,478
Average$1,049$1,637$1,955
Rough$754$1,194$1,432
Sell my 2006 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,830$2,776$3,286
Clean$1,649$2,509$2,973
Average$1,288$1,975$2,345
Rough$926$1,441$1,718
Sell my 2006 Nissan Sentra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Sentra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Nissan Sentra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,747 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Sentra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,747 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Nissan Sentra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,747 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Nissan Sentra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Nissan Sentra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Nissan Sentra ranges from $681 to $2,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Nissan Sentra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.