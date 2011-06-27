Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$2,028
|$2,403
|Clean
|$1,202
|$1,833
|$2,174
|Average
|$939
|$1,443
|$1,715
|Rough
|$675
|$1,053
|$1,256
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$1,933
|$2,251
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,747
|$2,036
|Average
|$946
|$1,375
|$1,606
|Rough
|$681
|$1,003
|$1,177
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,277
|$2,684
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,058
|$2,428
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,620
|$1,916
|Rough
|$771
|$1,182
|$1,403
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,739
|$2,404
|$2,765
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,173
|$2,501
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,711
|$1,973
|Rough
|$880
|$1,248
|$1,445
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,301
|$2,739
|Clean
|$1,343
|$2,079
|$2,478
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,637
|$1,955
|Rough
|$754
|$1,194
|$1,432
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,776
|$3,286
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,509
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,975
|$2,345
|Rough
|$926
|$1,441
|$1,718