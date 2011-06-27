  1. Home
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,268$9,289$11,410
Clean$6,993$8,943$10,961
Average$6,442$8,252$10,063
Rough$5,892$7,560$9,165
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,831$13,416$16,144
Clean$10,420$12,917$15,508
Average$9,600$11,918$14,237
Rough$8,780$10,919$12,966
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,805$11,915$14,150
Clean$9,433$11,471$13,593
Average$8,691$10,585$12,479
Rough$7,948$9,698$11,365
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,557$9,653$11,852
Clean$7,271$9,293$11,385
Average$6,699$8,575$10,452
Rough$6,126$7,856$9,519
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,473$12,727$15,115
Clean$10,076$12,253$14,520
Average$9,283$11,306$13,330
Rough$8,490$10,359$12,140
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,666$10,532$12,507
Clean$8,338$10,140$12,015
Average$7,681$9,356$11,030
Rough$7,025$8,572$10,045
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,889$12,017$14,271
Clean$9,515$11,570$13,710
Average$8,766$10,675$12,586
Rough$8,017$9,781$11,463
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,165$13,703$16,384
Clean$10,742$13,193$15,739
Average$9,896$12,173$14,449
Rough$9,051$11,153$13,160
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,927$14,494$17,214
Clean$11,476$13,955$16,536
Average$10,572$12,876$15,181
Rough$9,669$11,797$13,826
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,893$14,622$17,504
Clean$11,443$14,078$16,815
Average$10,542$12,989$15,437
Rough$9,641$11,901$14,059
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,541$11,595$13,771
Clean$9,180$11,164$13,229
Average$8,457$10,300$12,145
Rough$7,735$9,437$11,060
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,329$13,625$16,065
Clean$10,900$13,118$15,432
Average$10,042$12,104$14,167
Rough$9,184$11,090$12,903
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,432$14,134$16,983
Clean$11,000$13,608$16,315
Average$10,134$12,556$14,978
Rough$9,268$11,504$13,641
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,966$14,658$17,504
Clean$11,513$14,113$16,815
Average$10,607$13,022$15,437
Rough$9,701$11,931$14,059
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,415$14,125$16,983
Clean$10,983$13,599$16,315
Average$10,119$12,548$14,978
Rough$9,254$11,496$13,641
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,835$9,945$12,160
Clean$7,538$9,575$11,681
Average$6,945$8,834$10,724
Rough$6,352$8,094$9,767
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,017$12,499$15,115
Clean$9,637$12,034$14,520
Average$8,879$11,104$13,330
Rough$8,120$10,173$12,140
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,962$14,538$17,264
Clean$11,510$13,997$16,585
Average$10,604$12,914$15,225
Rough$9,698$11,832$13,866
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,692$9,751$11,915
Clean$7,401$9,389$11,446
Average$6,818$8,663$10,508
Rough$6,236$7,937$9,570
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,850$11,106$13,479
Clean$8,515$10,693$12,948
Average$7,845$9,866$11,887
Rough$7,175$9,039$10,826
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,649$10,909$13,286
Clean$8,321$10,503$12,763
Average$7,666$9,691$11,717
Rough$7,011$8,879$10,671
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,864$10,020$12,283
Clean$7,566$9,647$11,799
Average$6,970$8,901$10,832
Rough$6,375$8,155$9,865
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,993 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,943 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,993 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,943 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,993 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,943 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $5,892 to $11,410, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.