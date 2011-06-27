Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,268
|$9,289
|$11,410
|Clean
|$6,993
|$8,943
|$10,961
|Average
|$6,442
|$8,252
|$10,063
|Rough
|$5,892
|$7,560
|$9,165
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,831
|$13,416
|$16,144
|Clean
|$10,420
|$12,917
|$15,508
|Average
|$9,600
|$11,918
|$14,237
|Rough
|$8,780
|$10,919
|$12,966
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,805
|$11,915
|$14,150
|Clean
|$9,433
|$11,471
|$13,593
|Average
|$8,691
|$10,585
|$12,479
|Rough
|$7,948
|$9,698
|$11,365
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,557
|$9,653
|$11,852
|Clean
|$7,271
|$9,293
|$11,385
|Average
|$6,699
|$8,575
|$10,452
|Rough
|$6,126
|$7,856
|$9,519
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,473
|$12,727
|$15,115
|Clean
|$10,076
|$12,253
|$14,520
|Average
|$9,283
|$11,306
|$13,330
|Rough
|$8,490
|$10,359
|$12,140
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,666
|$10,532
|$12,507
|Clean
|$8,338
|$10,140
|$12,015
|Average
|$7,681
|$9,356
|$11,030
|Rough
|$7,025
|$8,572
|$10,045
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,889
|$12,017
|$14,271
|Clean
|$9,515
|$11,570
|$13,710
|Average
|$8,766
|$10,675
|$12,586
|Rough
|$8,017
|$9,781
|$11,463
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,165
|$13,703
|$16,384
|Clean
|$10,742
|$13,193
|$15,739
|Average
|$9,896
|$12,173
|$14,449
|Rough
|$9,051
|$11,153
|$13,160
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,927
|$14,494
|$17,214
|Clean
|$11,476
|$13,955
|$16,536
|Average
|$10,572
|$12,876
|$15,181
|Rough
|$9,669
|$11,797
|$13,826
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,893
|$14,622
|$17,504
|Clean
|$11,443
|$14,078
|$16,815
|Average
|$10,542
|$12,989
|$15,437
|Rough
|$9,641
|$11,901
|$14,059
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,541
|$11,595
|$13,771
|Clean
|$9,180
|$11,164
|$13,229
|Average
|$8,457
|$10,300
|$12,145
|Rough
|$7,735
|$9,437
|$11,060
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,329
|$13,625
|$16,065
|Clean
|$10,900
|$13,118
|$15,432
|Average
|$10,042
|$12,104
|$14,167
|Rough
|$9,184
|$11,090
|$12,903
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,432
|$14,134
|$16,983
|Clean
|$11,000
|$13,608
|$16,315
|Average
|$10,134
|$12,556
|$14,978
|Rough
|$9,268
|$11,504
|$13,641
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,966
|$14,658
|$17,504
|Clean
|$11,513
|$14,113
|$16,815
|Average
|$10,607
|$13,022
|$15,437
|Rough
|$9,701
|$11,931
|$14,059
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,415
|$14,125
|$16,983
|Clean
|$10,983
|$13,599
|$16,315
|Average
|$10,119
|$12,548
|$14,978
|Rough
|$9,254
|$11,496
|$13,641
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,835
|$9,945
|$12,160
|Clean
|$7,538
|$9,575
|$11,681
|Average
|$6,945
|$8,834
|$10,724
|Rough
|$6,352
|$8,094
|$9,767
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,017
|$12,499
|$15,115
|Clean
|$9,637
|$12,034
|$14,520
|Average
|$8,879
|$11,104
|$13,330
|Rough
|$8,120
|$10,173
|$12,140
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,962
|$14,538
|$17,264
|Clean
|$11,510
|$13,997
|$16,585
|Average
|$10,604
|$12,914
|$15,225
|Rough
|$9,698
|$11,832
|$13,866
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,692
|$9,751
|$11,915
|Clean
|$7,401
|$9,389
|$11,446
|Average
|$6,818
|$8,663
|$10,508
|Rough
|$6,236
|$7,937
|$9,570
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE w/Connectivity 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,850
|$11,106
|$13,479
|Clean
|$8,515
|$10,693
|$12,948
|Average
|$7,845
|$9,866
|$11,887
|Rough
|$7,175
|$9,039
|$10,826
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,649
|$10,909
|$13,286
|Clean
|$8,321
|$10,503
|$12,763
|Average
|$7,666
|$9,691
|$11,717
|Rough
|$7,011
|$8,879
|$10,671
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,864
|$10,020
|$12,283
|Clean
|$7,566
|$9,647
|$11,799
|Average
|$6,970
|$8,901
|$10,832
|Rough
|$6,375
|$8,155
|$9,865