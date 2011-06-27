Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,552
|$4,340
|Clean
|$2,310
|$3,309
|$4,033
|Average
|$1,967
|$2,823
|$3,419
|Rough
|$1,624
|$2,337
|$2,805
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,376
|$4,111
|Clean
|$2,212
|$3,145
|$3,820
|Average
|$1,883
|$2,683
|$3,239
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,221
|$2,657
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,174
|$4,555
|$5,571
|Clean
|$2,954
|$4,243
|$5,177
|Average
|$2,515
|$3,620
|$4,389
|Rough
|$2,076
|$2,996
|$3,601
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,208
|$4,494
|$5,442
|Clean
|$2,986
|$4,187
|$5,057
|Average
|$2,542
|$3,572
|$4,288
|Rough
|$2,099
|$2,957
|$3,518
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,770
|$3,902
|$4,737
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,635
|$4,402
|Average
|$2,195
|$3,101
|$3,732
|Rough
|$1,812
|$2,567
|$3,062
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$2,499
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,328
|$2,715
|Average
|$1,533
|$1,986
|$2,302
|Rough
|$1,266
|$1,644
|$1,888
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,298
|$3,654
|$4,642
|Clean
|$2,139
|$3,404
|$4,313
|Average
|$1,821
|$2,904
|$3,657
|Rough
|$1,503
|$2,404
|$3,000
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$1,855
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,392
|$1,728
|$1,977
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,475
|$1,676
|Rough
|$978
|$1,221
|$1,375
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,863
|$4,266
|$5,292
|Clean
|$2,665
|$3,974
|$4,918
|Average
|$2,269
|$3,390
|$4,169
|Rough
|$1,873
|$2,806
|$3,421