  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Ascender
  4. Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2008 Isuzu Ascender Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous passenger and cargo room, comfortable highway ride.
  • Aging design, unsettled and vague handling, some mediocre interior materials, no third-row seat.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Isuzu Ascender for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Estimate
$2,185 - $3,287
Used Ascender for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Isuzu Ascender's many faults, combined with the company's departure from the American market, make it a poor choice for a midsize SUV.

Vehicle overview

In the past few years, a lack of new product and marketing investment has left Isuzu struggling on the fringes of the light truck market. In fact, the end of the road is now in sight: 2008 will be the company's last year for its i-Series pickup and Ascender sport-utility vehicle, with plans to leave the U.S. consumer market altogether in early 2009. Given the company's negligible sales last year, we don't think many consumers are likely to notice.

Soldiering on in its final year and carrying over mostly unchanged in the people-carrying department is the capable but aging 2008 Isuzu Ascender. Introduced five years ago and based on GM's midsize truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, the Ascender offers slightly tweaked styling -- including a different front grille and bumpers, unique lighting and Isuzu-specific wheels -- as well as minor interior fabric and trim variations. Without third-row seating or a V8 engine option, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender appeals mostly as a reasonably priced value proposition with solid GM-engineered credentials. Considering its low price point and long list of standard features, the Ascender generally matches up well at the lower end of the midsize sport-utility segment. Those looking for the best deal should plan on comparison shopping, however, and keep an eye on final price and warranty terms, as some competitors have extended their coverages into Isuzu's formerly exclusive territory.

If you typically carry no more than four or five and don't mind its unrefined truck-based origins and equipment -- or you are specifically looking for a capable and relatively economical medium-duty tow vehicle or all-weather/4WD SUV offering good value -- then a 2008 Isuzu Ascender is a viable choice. Just remember that Isuzu's runner-up status means that your resale value down the road will likely be poor. Unless you can score a screaming deal, we suggest checking out the Ford Explorer or the Toyota 4Runner instead if you're mainly interested in a truck-based SUV.

2008 Isuzu Ascender models

The 2008 Isuzu Ascender is a well-equipped midsize SUV available in basic S trim and a choice of either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. S models include 17-inch wheels, dual-zone air-conditioning with rear-seat controls, velour cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-bench rear seat, tilt steering wheel, power windows and locks, and a CD stereo.

Most Ascenders are also equipped with the Preferred Equipment Package, which adds rear privacy glass, power mirrors, body-side moldings, power driver seat, remote keyless entry, cruise control and other minor conveniences. The available midlevel LS Package adds more function with a limited-slip rear differential, a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-disc CD changer. The fully loaded, top-of-the-line Luxury Package provides color-keyed bumpers and exterior trim, leather seating with power/heated front seats and driver-seat memory, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium Bose audio system. LS and Luxury models may also be equipped with optional satellite radio.

2008 Highlights

Now in its last year, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender carries over with minimal changes. Among those are newly standard side curtain airbags and reconfigured option packages.

Performance & mpg

The Isuzu Ascender is available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. All Ascenders are powered by a 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder rated at 285 horsepower and 276 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to GM's proven but aging four-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of drivetrain, EPA-estimated fuel economy is rated at 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. Properly equipped, Ascenders are solid medium-duty workhorses able to tow up to 5,800 pounds.

Safety

All 2008 Isuzu Ascenders include antilock disc brakes, stability/traction control and head curtain side-impact airbags. Government crash tests resulted in three out of five stars for driver-side frontal-impact protection and four stars for the front passenger. It fared much better during government side-impact testing, receiving a solid five stars for both front and rear occupants. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing was less impressive, resulting in an "acceptable" rating for frontal-offset impacts and only a "marginal" score -- the second lowest of four rankings -- in side-impact tests.

Driving

As with the rest of the vehicle, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender's driving dynamics are a mixed bag. The Ascender offers a solid road-going presence and well-cushioned ride, but on-road handling and steering quality lag behind other more evolved and well-rounded midsize SUVs.

Interior

The five-passenger Isuzu Ascender holds the most appeal for young families or other value-conscious utility seekers who don't require three full rows of seating. Upscale leather and wood trim are available through the Luxury Package; however, other GM-sourced interior materials are bland and average at best. If the Ascender's lack of refinement doesn't bother you, there are more than 80 cubic feet of maximum cargo space with the rear seat folded -- about average for its segment. With the rear seat up, the Ascender's rear compartment reasonably accommodates two adults -- though the narrow rear door openings can make ingress and egress a bit awkward. Also, despite generous legroom, a low-mounted rear seat cushion forces larger folks to sit with their knees in an uncomfortably high position. Small item storage space is another weak point.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Isuzu Ascender.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not a beer can
donna steele,01/13/2009
Just totaled an Equinox which folded up like a beer can at less than 30 mph with both air bags deploying even though I was alone in the car. The Ascender has a heavy frame, my husband crawled under it to check it out. It is quiet, very comfortable and has all the bells and whistles I love,as a spoiled woman including heated leather dual 6 way power seats and moon roof. My gas mileage so far has exceeded my expectations at 17 around town. I'm very pleased with my "new" used car ( it had 4800 miles on it)and the price I paid for it. I also feel safer with automatic on/off front air bags and side air bags.
See all 1 reviews of the 2008 Isuzu Ascender
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2008 Isuzu Ascender

Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender Overview

The Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender is offered in the following submodels: Ascender SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Isuzu Ascenders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Isuzu Ascender for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender.

Can't find a used 2008 Isuzu Ascenders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Ascender for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,360.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,318.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Ascender for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,116.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,413.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Isuzu Ascender?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Ascender lease specials

Related Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles