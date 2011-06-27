Vehicle overview

In the past few years, a lack of new product and marketing investment has left Isuzu struggling on the fringes of the light truck market. In fact, the end of the road is now in sight: 2008 will be the company's last year for its i-Series pickup and Ascender sport-utility vehicle, with plans to leave the U.S. consumer market altogether in early 2009. Given the company's negligible sales last year, we don't think many consumers are likely to notice.

Soldiering on in its final year and carrying over mostly unchanged in the people-carrying department is the capable but aging 2008 Isuzu Ascender. Introduced five years ago and based on GM's midsize truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, the Ascender offers slightly tweaked styling -- including a different front grille and bumpers, unique lighting and Isuzu-specific wheels -- as well as minor interior fabric and trim variations. Without third-row seating or a V8 engine option, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender appeals mostly as a reasonably priced value proposition with solid GM-engineered credentials. Considering its low price point and long list of standard features, the Ascender generally matches up well at the lower end of the midsize sport-utility segment. Those looking for the best deal should plan on comparison shopping, however, and keep an eye on final price and warranty terms, as some competitors have extended their coverages into Isuzu's formerly exclusive territory.

If you typically carry no more than four or five and don't mind its unrefined truck-based origins and equipment -- or you are specifically looking for a capable and relatively economical medium-duty tow vehicle or all-weather/4WD SUV offering good value -- then a 2008 Isuzu Ascender is a viable choice. Just remember that Isuzu's runner-up status means that your resale value down the road will likely be poor. Unless you can score a screaming deal, we suggest checking out the Ford Explorer or the Toyota 4Runner instead if you're mainly interested in a truck-based SUV.