Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 128,291 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Ascender searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Ascender
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Ascender
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.914 Reviews
Report abuse
great deal by Jeff,06/28/2006
Large suv, plenty of room for all sized people and cargo. Has plenty of power with 6 cylinder; if you are looking for a large suv check it out but drive it before you buy it. It is large, but you can get a good deal on pricing. Get the preferred package which adds to its good looks and you get lots of extra goodies.
Related Isuzu Ascender info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2010
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2014
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 2010
- Used Volvo S80 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2014
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017
- Used Acura ZDX 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2012
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2011
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2013
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Woodbridge VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Fairfax VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Colorado Springs CO
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Edison NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Arlington VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Bridgeport CT
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Knoxville TN
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Alexandria VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Elizabeth NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 San Antonio TX
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Allentown PA
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Torrance CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2