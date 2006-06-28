Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender for Sale Near Me

Ascender Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger in White
    used

    2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Isuzu Ascender S in Black
    used

    2007 Isuzu Ascender S

    128,291 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Ascender

14 reviews
Drive it before you buy it
great deal by Jeff,06/28/2006
Large suv, plenty of room for all sized people and cargo. Has plenty of power with 6 cylinder; if you are looking for a large suv check it out but drive it before you buy it. It is large, but you can get a good deal on pricing. Get the preferred package which adds to its good looks and you get lots of extra goodies.
