Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Generous passenger and cargo room, comfortable highway ride.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Isuzu Ascender.
Trending topics in reviews
- transmission
- value
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- seats
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just totaled an Equinox which folded up like a beer can at less than 30 mph with both air bags deploying even though I was alone in the car. The Ascender has a heavy frame, my husband crawled under it to check it out. It is quiet, very comfortable and has all the bells and whistles I love,as a spoiled woman including heated leather dual 6 way power seats and moon roof. My gas mileage so far has exceeded my expectations at 17 around town. I'm very pleased with my "new" used car ( it had 4800 miles on it)and the price I paid for it. I also feel safer with automatic on/off front air bags and side air bags.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV 4WD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
FAQ
The least-expensive 2008 Isuzu Ascender is the 2008 Isuzu Ascender S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,149.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,149
- S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,149
More about the 2008 Isuzu Ascender
Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender Overview
The Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender is offered in the following submodels: Ascender SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Isuzu Ascender and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Ascender 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Ascender.
