Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender

2008 Isuzu Ascender S SUV
(1)

Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Generous passenger and cargo room, comfortable highway ride.

The 2008 Isuzu Ascender's many faults, combined with the company's departure from the American market, make it a poor choice for a midsize SUV.

Vehicle overview

In the past few years, a lack of new product and marketing investment has left Isuzu struggling on the fringes of the light truck market. In fact, the end of the road is now in sight: 2008 will be the company's last year for its i-Series pickup and Ascender sport-utility vehicle, with plans to leave the U.S. consumer market altogether in early 2009. Given the company's negligible sales last year, we don't think many consumers are likely to notice.

Soldiering on in its final year and carrying over mostly unchanged in the people-carrying department is the capable but aging 2008 Isuzu Ascender. Introduced five years ago and based on GM's midsize truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, the Ascender offers slightly tweaked styling -- including a different front grille and bumpers, unique lighting and Isuzu-specific wheels -- as well as minor interior fabric and trim variations. Without third-row seating or a V8 engine option, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender appeals mostly as a reasonably priced value proposition with solid GM-engineered credentials. Considering its low price point and long list of standard features, the Ascender generally matches up well at the lower end of the midsize sport-utility segment. Those looking for the best deal should plan on comparison shopping, however, and keep an eye on final price and warranty terms, as some competitors have extended their coverages into Isuzu's formerly exclusive territory.

If you typically carry no more than four or five and don't mind its unrefined truck-based origins and equipment -- or you are specifically looking for a capable and relatively economical medium-duty tow vehicle or all-weather/4WD SUV offering good value -- then a 2008 Isuzu Ascender is a viable choice. Just remember that Isuzu's runner-up status means that your resale value down the road will likely be poor. Unless you can score a screaming deal, we suggest checking out the Ford Explorer or the Toyota 4Runner instead if you're mainly interested in a truck-based SUV.

Isuzu Ascender models

The 2008 Isuzu Ascender is a well-equipped midsize SUV available in basic S trim and a choice of either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. S models include 17-inch wheels, dual-zone air-conditioning with rear-seat controls, velour cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-bench rear seat, tilt steering wheel, power windows and locks, and a CD stereo.

Most Ascenders are also equipped with the Preferred Equipment Package, which adds rear privacy glass, power mirrors, body-side moldings, power driver seat, remote keyless entry, cruise control and other minor conveniences. The available midlevel LS Package adds more function with a limited-slip rear differential, a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-disc CD changer. The fully loaded, top-of-the-line Luxury Package provides color-keyed bumpers and exterior trim, leather seating with power/heated front seats and driver-seat memory, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a premium Bose audio system. LS and Luxury models may also be equipped with optional satellite radio.

2008 Highlights

Now in its last year, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender carries over with minimal changes. Among those are newly standard side curtain airbags and reconfigured option packages.

Performance & mpg

The Isuzu Ascender is available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. All Ascenders are powered by a 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder rated at 285 horsepower and 276 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to GM's proven but aging four-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of drivetrain, EPA-estimated fuel economy is rated at 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. Properly equipped, Ascenders are solid medium-duty workhorses able to tow up to 5,800 pounds.

Safety

All 2008 Isuzu Ascenders include antilock disc brakes, stability/traction control and head curtain side-impact airbags. Government crash tests resulted in three out of five stars for driver-side frontal-impact protection and four stars for the front passenger. It fared much better during government side-impact testing, receiving a solid five stars for both front and rear occupants. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing was less impressive, resulting in an "acceptable" rating for frontal-offset impacts and only a "marginal" score -- the second lowest of four rankings -- in side-impact tests.

Driving

As with the rest of the vehicle, the 2008 Isuzu Ascender's driving dynamics are a mixed bag. The Ascender offers a solid road-going presence and well-cushioned ride, but on-road handling and steering quality lag behind other more evolved and well-rounded midsize SUVs.

Interior

The five-passenger Isuzu Ascender holds the most appeal for young families or other value-conscious utility seekers who don't require three full rows of seating. Upscale leather and wood trim are available through the Luxury Package; however, other GM-sourced interior materials are bland and average at best. If the Ascender's lack of refinement doesn't bother you, there are more than 80 cubic feet of maximum cargo space with the rear seat folded -- about average for its segment. With the rear seat up, the Ascender's rear compartment reasonably accommodates two adults -- though the narrow rear door openings can make ingress and egress a bit awkward. Also, despite generous legroom, a low-mounted rear seat cushion forces larger folks to sit with their knees in an uncomfortably high position. Small item storage space is another weak point.

Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2008 Isuzu Ascender price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Isuzu Ascender.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • transmission
  • value
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • seats
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Not a beer can
donna steele,

Just totaled an Equinox which folded up like a beer can at less than 30 mph with both air bags deploying even though I was alone in the car. The Ascender has a heavy frame, my husband crawled under it to check it out. It is quiet, very comfortable and has all the bells and whistles I love,as a spoiled woman including heated leather dual 6 way power seats and moon roof. My gas mileage so far has exceeded my expectations at 17 around town. I'm very pleased with my "new" used car ( it had 4800 miles on it)and the price I paid for it. I also feel safer with automatic on/off front air bags and side air bags.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6000 rpm
S 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
S 4dr SUV 4WD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front TestNot Tested
FAQ

Is the Isuzu Ascender a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2008 Ascender both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Isuzu Ascender fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ascender gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ascender has 43.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Isuzu Ascender. Learn more

Is the Isuzu Ascender reliable?

To determine whether the Isuzu Ascender is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ascender. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ascender's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2008 Isuzu Ascender a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2008 Isuzu Ascender is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2008 Ascender is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2008 Isuzu Ascender?

The least-expensive 2008 Isuzu Ascender is the 2008 Isuzu Ascender S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,149.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,149
  • S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,149
Learn more

What are the different models of Isuzu Ascender?

If you're interested in the Isuzu Ascender, the next question is, which Ascender model is right for you? Ascender variants include S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Ascender models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender Overview

The Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender is offered in the following submodels: Ascender SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2008 Isuzu Ascender?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 Isuzu Ascender and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 Ascender 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 Ascender.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 Isuzu Ascender and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 Ascender featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

