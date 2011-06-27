Vehicle overview

As automakers go, Isuzu has been in a deep rut. A lack of money for both new product investment and marketing has forced Isuzu to rely heavily on its partnership with GM. Both of the company's 2006 product offerings, the i-Series pickup and the Ascender SUV, are derived from existing GM products.

The Isuzu Ascender is very similar mechanically to the GMC Envoy. It comes in two lengths, with seating for up to seven passengers, many standard features and optional V8 power. Compared to the Envoy, the Ascender has slightly different styling, including a different front grille, restyled front and rear bumpers, special headlights and taillights and different 17-inch wheels. The five-passenger model is equivalent to the regular Envoy, while the seven-passenger model is modeled on the Envoy XL. To achieve its seven-person capacity, the extended-length Isuzu Ascender offers a third-row seat that, according to Isuzu, can comfortably accommodate two 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound adult males. Fold the second- and third-row seats flat, and the bigger Ascender really shows its advantage, offering up to 100 cubic feet of cargo space -- that's almost 20 cubic feet more than a seven-passenger Explorer.

The 2006 Isuzu Ascender certainly one-ups the competition when it comes to seven-passenger comfort and overall cargo capacity. Combined with the powerful engines, it makes quite a case for itself in this hard-fought segment. In most areas, the Isuzu SUV matches up favorably. But as it's pretty much the same truck as the Envoy, we suggest comparison shopping between these vehicles, paying particular attention to final price and warranties. Also bear in mind that given Isuzu's uncertain future, resale value is likely to be lower on the Ascender.