My husband & I purchased our Ascender March 08, it being a car thats not really common we had our doubts but was exactly what we were looking for. We never had any problems on it except for an electrical problem which is common on these cars. When making sure this was the right car to purchase I searched reviews & found the most informative ones on this site so I wanted to make sure that I added my thoughts of this car on here but most importantly how well it handles in accidents. Last week my husband was involved in an accident with a drunk driver which totaled our Ascender but it handled extremely well. Definitely a 10 on safety!!

