Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2004 Isuzu Ascender Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six- or eight-cylinder engines, simple interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
  • Spongy suspension, numb steering, low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
List Price Estimate
$1,704 - $3,053
Used Ascender for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Capable, roomy and packing optional V8 power, this is Isuzu's best truck.

2004 Highlights

A smaller, five-passenger version joins the lineup. The bigger Ascender is pretty much the same as last year, though Isuzu has added a bit of content and fiddled with the option packages. On base 2WD S models, the formerly standard keyless entry and side airbags are now optional. LS models now have a leather-wrapped steering wheel as standard and leather seating, formerly exclusive to the Limited trim, can be ordered as an option. For the Limited, driver-adjustable pedals are new this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Ascender.

5(76%)
4(20%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RIP ASCENDER :(
skyye,03/12/2009
My husband & I purchased our Ascender March 08, it being a car thats not really common we had our doubts but was exactly what we were looking for. We never had any problems on it except for an electrical problem which is common on these cars. When making sure this was the right car to purchase I searched reviews & found the most informative ones on this site so I wanted to make sure that I added my thoughts of this car on here but most importantly how well it handles in accidents. Last week my husband was involved in an accident with a drunk driver which totaled our Ascender but it handled extremely well. Definitely a 10 on safety!!
Going on 12 years together...
Laverna Lopez,05/24/2016
S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car brand new in 2005. I have always had an Isuzu, my husband and I would buy a new one for me every 3 years. My 2004 ascender has moved to 3 states with me in the last 12 years, has over 177,000 miles and still runs great. Have never had to use my AAA in 12 years nor my Insurance. Have thought numerous times about trading it in and getting something new but I've never had a single issue with this vehicle ever..I've kept up maitance on it and have never had to take it in for any issues AT ALL! This is the best most reliable car I have ever owned!!
My 2003 Isuzu Ascender
Pat K.,10/22/2003
I am really enjoying my Ascender. It has provided comfort, good mileage, and a lot of flattering comments from per- sons who had not seen an Ascender before. It has all the extras that I could ask for including an outstanding warranty.
A real surpise
tmbhawaii,01/21/2004
very roomy and provides a smooth ride. Engine is very quiet.
See all 51 reviews of the 2004 Isuzu Ascender
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2004 Isuzu Ascender

Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender Overview

The Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender is offered in the following submodels: Ascender SUV. Available styles include LS 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), S 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Limited 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Limited 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), S 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), S 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Luxury 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Luxury 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

