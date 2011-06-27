2004 Isuzu Ascender Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder engines, simple interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
- Spongy suspension, numb steering, low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,704 - $3,053
Edmunds' Expert Review
Capable, roomy and packing optional V8 power, this is Isuzu's best truck.
2004 Highlights
A smaller, five-passenger version joins the lineup. The bigger Ascender is pretty much the same as last year, though Isuzu has added a bit of content and fiddled with the option packages. On base 2WD S models, the formerly standard keyless entry and side airbags are now optional. LS models now have a leather-wrapped steering wheel as standard and leather seating, formerly exclusive to the Limited trim, can be ordered as an option. For the Limited, driver-adjustable pedals are new this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Ascender.
Most helpful consumer reviews
skyye,03/12/2009
My husband & I purchased our Ascender March 08, it being a car thats not really common we had our doubts but was exactly what we were looking for. We never had any problems on it except for an electrical problem which is common on these cars. When making sure this was the right car to purchase I searched reviews & found the most informative ones on this site so I wanted to make sure that I added my thoughts of this car on here but most importantly how well it handles in accidents. Last week my husband was involved in an accident with a drunk driver which totaled our Ascender but it handled extremely well. Definitely a 10 on safety!!
Laverna Lopez,05/24/2016
S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car brand new in 2005. I have always had an Isuzu, my husband and I would buy a new one for me every 3 years. My 2004 ascender has moved to 3 states with me in the last 12 years, has over 177,000 miles and still runs great. Have never had to use my AAA in 12 years nor my Insurance. Have thought numerous times about trading it in and getting something new but I've never had a single issue with this vehicle ever..I've kept up maitance on it and have never had to take it in for any issues AT ALL! This is the best most reliable car I have ever owned!!
Pat K.,10/22/2003
I am really enjoying my Ascender. It has provided comfort, good mileage, and a lot of flattering comments from per- sons who had not seen an Ascender before. It has all the extras that I could ask for including an outstanding warranty.
tmbhawaii,01/21/2004
very roomy and provides a smooth ride. Engine is very quiet.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
