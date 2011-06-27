Used 2007 Isuzu Ascender for Sale

    $3,500

    2007 Isuzu Ascender S

    128,291 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Isuzu Ascender S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4NUDS13S472701125
    Stock: 122701
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $5,000

    2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger

    Not provided
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Max - Miami / Florida

    Visit Auto Max online at www.automaxmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-835-2222 today to schedule your test drive. Evreyone Drives. Your Job is your Credit !!! Starting as Little As 1000.00 dollar Down !!! This is the cash price no include the tax tag transfer and fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4NUES16M266701164
    Stock: 01164
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

