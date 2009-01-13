Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Isuzu Ascender S in Black
    used

    2007 Isuzu Ascender S

    128,291 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger in White
    used

    2006 Isuzu Ascender S 7 Passenger

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
Not a beer can
donna steele,01/13/2009
Just totaled an Equinox which folded up like a beer can at less than 30 mph with both air bags deploying even though I was alone in the car. The Ascender has a heavy frame, my husband crawled under it to check it out. It is quiet, very comfortable and has all the bells and whistles I love,as a spoiled woman including heated leather dual 6 way power seats and moon roof. My gas mileage so far has exceeded my expectations at 17 around town. I'm very pleased with my "new" used car ( it had 4800 miles on it)and the price I paid for it. I also feel safer with automatic on/off front air bags and side air bags.
