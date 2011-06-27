Vehicle overview

Despite its decades-long alliance with industry titan General Motors, tiny Isuzu has existed on the fringes of the light truck market -- and been left for dead in the sales and branding department -- for quite some time. In fact, a lack of money for new product investment and marketing in the last few years has forced Isuzu to rely almost entirely on its partnership with GM -- if it weren't for the current i-Series pickup and the Ascender sport-utility vehicle derived from existing products, it's conceivable Isuzu might have already been relegated to the retailing graveyard of American automotive history.

But soldiering on and carrying over mostly unchanged on the sport-utility side of the store is the capable, oddly familiar 2007 Isuzu Ascender five-passenger SUV, which was introduced in 2004 and is based on and mechanically similar to GM's midsize truck-based SUVs. Compared with its corporate cousins, the Ascender has slightly tweaked styling -- including a different front grille, front and rear bumpers, unique lighting and Isuzu-specific 17-inch wheels -- as well as minor interior fabric and trim variations.

The 2007 Isuzu Ascender appeals mostly as a reasonably priced value choice with otherwise solid GM-engineered credentials. Considering its low price of entry, long list of standard/available features and generous powertrain warranty, the Ascender generally matches up well with its midsize sport-utility competition. For the best deal, though, we suggest careful comparison shopping -- paying particular attention to final price and warranty terms now that some competitors have extended their coverages into Isuzu's formerly exclusive territory.

If you typically carry no more than four or five and don't mind its truck-based origins and lack of contemporary refinement, features and style -- or are a niche user looking for a capable and relatively economical medium-duty tow vehicle or confident all-weather/off-road utility vehicle and simply appreciate a good value -- then by all means put the powerful, price-competitive 2007 Ascender to the test. Keep in mind, though, that given Isuzu's marginal, class-trailing status, ultimate resale value will be lower on the Ascender than on other more mainstream -- and more desirable -- rivals like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner.