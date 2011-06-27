  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Ascender
  4. Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Ascender
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Ascenders for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,811 - $4,228
Used Ascender for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not a beer can

donna steele, 01/13/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Just totaled an Equinox which folded up like a beer can at less than 30 mph with both air bags deploying even though I was alone in the car. The Ascender has a heavy frame, my husband crawled under it to check it out. It is quiet, very comfortable and has all the bells and whistles I love,as a spoiled woman including heated leather dual 6 way power seats and moon roof. My gas mileage so far has exceeded my expectations at 17 around town. I'm very pleased with my "new" used car ( it had 4800 miles on it)and the price I paid for it. I also feel safer with automatic on/off front air bags and side air bags.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Ascenders for sale

Related Used 2008 Isuzu Ascender info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles