2005 Isuzu Ascender Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- and eight-cylinder engines, simple interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room, long warranty.
- Spongy suspension, numb steering, low-grade interior materials, odd exterior proportions, poor expected resale value.
List Price Estimate
$1,840 - $3,149
Edmunds' Expert Review
Capable, roomy and packing optional V8 power, the Ascender's longer warranty makes it worth considering over its nearly identical Chevrolet and GMC cousins.
2005 Highlights
New options include XM Satellite Radio and a side curtain airbag system (available midyear). The 5.3-liter V8 now includes Displacement-on-Demand technology to improve fuel economy and is rated for five more horsepower this year for a total of 300.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Isuzu Ascender.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JOHN TROKA,02/23/2016
S 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I have had my Isuzu Ascender for 11 years now and the only thing that went wrong is the gas gauge stopped working and the speakers on the passenger side stopped working that's it, rides great , quiet ride, good gas mileage 17/25 , pull's trailers great, so far so good, and love the 4x4, 139,000 and running great, running synthetic oil I feel is the best because it doesn't break down keep's it lubricity.
sanabu,05/03/2008
It is a real shame that Isuzu will no longer offer personal automobiles as of January 1, 2009. My 2005 Ascender Limited is probably one of the best buys I have completed based on value and acquisition. I wrote my first review on this car on 6/05. I liked the car then and now I just love it. 72000 miles later the truck still has that new feel. When it was brand new the radio broke and it was fixed by the dealer promptly. Other than that just standard maintenance. Everything works on this SUV. Last time I rated the mileage as a 5. Now I'm rating it as a 7 as the truck will usualy do between 18 to 20 miles per gallon which is not bad for the size of truck that I am driving. No complaints.
Gail ETaylor,01/07/2010
This is my second Asscender. I love them its very dependable I have had this one soon to by 5 years other than regular maintenance only one shop repair has occurred in 5 years. This is the best SUV I have owned. I would recommend it to anyone.
bamaboy36863,07/27/2009
This car has been nothing but problems. First year we had it, AC motor went out and it took over a week to repair. Blower motor will start to weaken when AC runs for an extended period of time. Third year, speakers in rear and left front began working intermittently or not at all. At the same time the front passenger, rear driver side and hatch locks have worked intermittently. Both underneath panels under front seats where seat adjusters are located have broken loose due to inferior construction. We are NOT rough on this vehicle at all and it has not held up "cosmetically". Engine-wise, no problems, yet.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
