It is a real shame that Isuzu will no longer offer personal automobiles as of January 1, 2009. My 2005 Ascender Limited is probably one of the best buys I have completed based on value and acquisition. I wrote my first review on this car on 6/05. I liked the car then and now I just love it. 72000 miles later the truck still has that new feel. When it was brand new the radio broke and it was fixed by the dealer promptly. Other than that just standard maintenance. Everything works on this SUV. Last time I rated the mileage as a 5. Now I'm rating it as a 7 as the truck will usualy do between 18 to 20 miles per gallon which is not bad for the size of truck that I am driving. No complaints.

Read more