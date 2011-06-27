WE PURCHASED THIS VEHICLE FOR USE AS A TOW VEHICLE. CONSIDERD A YUKON AS ALTERNATIVE ANDD FOUND THIS MORE COST EFFECTIVE. I FOUND ISSUZU STYLING AND TO BE BETTER THAN BOTH THE TRAIL BLAZZER OR ENVOY. WE OPTED FOR THE V8 AND IT RIDES FAR BETTER THAN THE 6 CYLIDER. WE ARE AVERAGING 18 MPG WITH A CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF CITY DRIVING. WE FOUND THIS VEHICLE TO BE ABOUT

$4,000 LESS THAN A COPERABLE TRAILBLAZER AND ABOUT $6,000 LESS THAN AN ENVOY. ISUZZU OFFERS DOUBLE THE STANDARD WARANTY OF CHEVY OR GMC. WE HAVE THE LIMITED EDITION WITH EVEY OPTION. BOSE STEREO IS GREAT.