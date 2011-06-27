  1. Home
2003 Isuzu Ascender Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
  • Spongy suspension, numb steering, odd exterior proportions.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Isuzu takes a GMC Envoy, reskins it and calls it the Ascender. The best part is that it's Isuzu's best truck.

2003 Highlights

With its product lineup getting stale, Isuzu has called up the Ascender from the bull pen. Essentially a rebadged GMC Envoy XL, the Ascender offers seating for seven and V8 power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Isuzu Ascender.

5(81%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GREAT VALUE
MARK ELDRIDGE,09/04/2003
WE PURCHASED THIS VEHICLE FOR USE AS A TOW VEHICLE. CONSIDERD A YUKON AS ALTERNATIVE ANDD FOUND THIS MORE COST EFFECTIVE. I FOUND ISSUZU STYLING AND TO BE BETTER THAN BOTH THE TRAIL BLAZZER OR ENVOY. WE OPTED FOR THE V8 AND IT RIDES FAR BETTER THAN THE 6 CYLIDER. WE ARE AVERAGING 18 MPG WITH A CONSIDERABLE AMOUNT OF CITY DRIVING. WE FOUND THIS VEHICLE TO BE ABOUT $4,000 LESS THAN A COPERABLE TRAILBLAZER AND ABOUT $6,000 LESS THAN AN ENVOY. ISUZZU OFFERS DOUBLE THE STANDARD WARANTY OF CHEVY OR GMC. WE HAVE THE LIMITED EDITION WITH EVEY OPTION. BOSE STEREO IS GREAT.
Great Balance-Features and Performance
PaulG6373,01/29/2003
We test drove many vehicles looking for a quality mid-size SUV, Explorers, 2003 Cherokee's, Mountaineers, Envoy's, etc. The last SUV we tested was a beautiful black, 2003 Isuzu Ascender Limited (V8 4WD).it was impressive from the outside and even more impressive on the inside. Interior is beautifully crafted, of great materials, and contained every feature we could imagine.. the 3rd row seat had plenty of room (unlike Explorer's), and the seat folded down much better than the one in the explorer as well. During the test drive, the vehicle handled like a much smaller vehicle, with very little body roll, road noise, yet with plenty of power.
Great value and a true workhorse
Katmandu-1,02/17/2003
If you like the GMC Envoy XL or the Chevy Trailblazer EXT then check out the Isuzu. The Isuzu specific version including unique front grill, headlights, bumpers, and fenders. Most of all, we liked paying 4 grand less than for the GMC/Chevy, and getting a better warranty! We wish front seats were not so stiff, but incredible mix of interior features more than makes up for things.
Acender review
bebe237i,10/20/2007
My Acender has been wonderful because of the size, we have taken it on many trips. I bought the third row Acender and the extra space is wonderful. The seats are easy to move. I have only had a few mecanical problems window motror, the ac doesn't work on the 5th setting and the clutch fan went out. But the clutch fan was kind of pricey but you can buy the gmc envoy clutch fan, it's cheaper and it's the same part. Other than that I love my Acender.
See all 26 reviews of the 2003 Isuzu Ascender
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Isuzu Ascender?

