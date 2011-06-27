Estimated values
2008 Isuzu Ascender S 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$3,253
|$3,335
|Clean
|$2,911
|$3,039
|$3,111
|Average
|$2,510
|$2,610
|$2,664
|Rough
|$2,109
|$2,182
|$2,217
Estimated values
2008 Isuzu Ascender S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,229
|$3,374
|$3,458
|Clean
|$3,021
|$3,152
|$3,226
|Average
|$2,605
|$2,708
|$2,763
|Rough
|$2,188
|$2,263
|$2,299