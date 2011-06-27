Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,060
|$3,471
|$3,682
|Clean
|$2,807
|$3,181
|$3,376
|Average
|$2,302
|$2,602
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,797
|$2,023
|$2,152
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,221
|$3,597
|$3,789
|Clean
|$2,955
|$3,297
|$3,474
|Average
|$2,423
|$2,697
|$2,844
|Rough
|$1,891
|$2,097
|$2,214
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,740
|$3,142
|$3,350
|Clean
|$2,514
|$2,880
|$3,072
|Average
|$2,061
|$2,356
|$2,515
|Rough
|$1,609
|$1,832
|$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,691
|$3,091
|$3,298
|Clean
|$2,469
|$2,833
|$3,024
|Average
|$2,025
|$2,318
|$2,476
|Rough
|$1,580
|$1,802
|$1,927
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,879
|$3,286
|$3,498
|Clean
|$2,641
|$3,012
|$3,207
|Average
|$2,166
|$2,464
|$2,625
|Rough
|$1,691
|$1,915
|$2,044
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,658
|$3,069
|$3,283
|Clean
|$2,439
|$2,813
|$3,010
|Average
|$2,000
|$2,301
|$2,464
|Rough
|$1,561
|$1,789
|$1,918
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,547
|$2,952
|$3,162
|Clean
|$2,336
|$2,706
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,213
|$2,373
|Rough
|$1,495
|$1,721
|$1,847
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,028
|$3,387
|$3,572
|Clean
|$2,778
|$3,104
|$3,275
|Average
|$2,278
|$2,539
|$2,681
|Rough
|$1,778
|$1,974
|$2,087
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,847
|$3,252
|$3,463
|Clean
|$2,612
|$2,981
|$3,175
|Average
|$2,142
|$2,439
|$2,599
|Rough
|$1,672
|$1,896
|$2,024
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,006
|$3,377
|$3,568
|Clean
|$2,758
|$3,096
|$3,272
|Average
|$2,261
|$2,532
|$2,678
|Rough
|$1,765
|$1,969
|$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,842
|$3,248
|$3,458
|Clean
|$2,607
|$2,977
|$3,171
|Average
|$2,138
|$2,435
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,669
|$1,893
|$2,021
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,957
|$3,317
|$3,502
|Clean
|$2,713
|$3,040
|$3,211
|Average
|$2,225
|$2,487
|$2,629
|Rough
|$1,737
|$1,933
|$2,046