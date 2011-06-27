  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,060$3,471$3,682
Clean$2,807$3,181$3,376
Average$2,302$2,602$2,764
Rough$1,797$2,023$2,152
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Limited 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,221$3,597$3,789
Clean$2,955$3,297$3,474
Average$2,423$2,697$2,844
Rough$1,891$2,097$2,214
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,740$3,142$3,350
Clean$2,514$2,880$3,072
Average$2,061$2,356$2,515
Rough$1,609$1,832$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,691$3,091$3,298
Clean$2,469$2,833$3,024
Average$2,025$2,318$2,476
Rough$1,580$1,802$1,927
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,879$3,286$3,498
Clean$2,641$3,012$3,207
Average$2,166$2,464$2,625
Rough$1,691$1,915$2,044
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,658$3,069$3,283
Clean$2,439$2,813$3,010
Average$2,000$2,301$2,464
Rough$1,561$1,789$1,918
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,547$2,952$3,162
Clean$2,336$2,706$2,899
Average$1,916$2,213$2,373
Rough$1,495$1,721$1,847
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,028$3,387$3,572
Clean$2,778$3,104$3,275
Average$2,278$2,539$2,681
Rough$1,778$1,974$2,087
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 5-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,847$3,252$3,463
Clean$2,612$2,981$3,175
Average$2,142$2,439$2,599
Rough$1,672$1,896$2,024
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender LS 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,006$3,377$3,568
Clean$2,758$3,096$3,272
Average$2,261$2,532$2,678
Rough$1,765$1,969$2,085
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender S 7-Passenger 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,842$3,248$3,458
Clean$2,607$2,977$3,171
Average$2,138$2,435$2,596
Rough$1,669$1,893$2,021
Estimated values
2005 Isuzu Ascender Luxury 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,957$3,317$3,502
Clean$2,713$3,040$3,211
Average$2,225$2,487$2,629
Rough$1,737$1,933$2,046
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Isuzu Ascender on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,336 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,706 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Ascender is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,336 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,706 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Isuzu Ascender with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,336 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,706 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Isuzu Ascender. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Isuzu Ascender and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Isuzu Ascender ranges from $1,495 to $3,162, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Isuzu Ascender is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.