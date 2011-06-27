Used 2016 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews
2000 miles on the Range (and the mountains)!
I reserved a full-size SUV with Hertz for the family trip to western Montana. We really got lucky when all they had was a QX80 at Bozeman airport. There were multiple days that we spent 6 - 8 hours in the vehicle and more than once 4+ hours at a time. We were all quite comfortable at all times. I've never driven a vehicle that was comfortable so such lengths of time. It was also a joy to drive on Montana's pothole-free highways and backroads. Handled high-speeds (in excess of 100 mph) with rock-solid stability and only a bit of wind-noise as a sign. Yes, Virginia, such speeds are completely safe on a 4-mile straight on a perfectly smooth road, with no trees in sight (you can see any cars, animals, pedestrians, etc. miles away). Fuel economy seemed fine - it's a big SUV with a powerful V8! Also, I'm used to driving full-size trucks with V8s so I knew what to expect. Was disappointed, but not surprised when I confirmed the price is more than I'm willing to spend. Can't justify $70k+ in the northeast where our vehicles are bathed in corrosive salt-spray 5 months per year. Very happy to learn the 2017 Nissan Armada is basically the QX80 with slightly fewer features, Nissan badges, and $15k cheaper. The Armada will be first on my list when we need to replace a vehicle. P.S. I picked "Limited" trim level because Edmunds wouldn't allow me to skip it. I'm not sure which trim level I drove.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
RoadTrip
If you are looking for a dependable, great road care that is comfortable for long drives and has kid entertainment with good around town manners and bang for your buck this is the best luxury vehicle on the market. If you are looking for fair gas mileage and a great large SUV the QX80 will thrill you if gas mileage is your top priority stay away from the QX80.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Like driving a very thirsty cloud
So I am leasing a current 2016 QX80 Signature Edition. It has all the bells and whistles you want and none of the BS. Gas mileage is in a word, horrible, but if you are paying a grand a month for your car $60-80 a month in gas is probably not a worry. Safety and tech are top notch, accelerates nicely and is a pleasure to drive. Plus I am saving 200/month vs a MB that is similarly equipped. I looked around, Hard, this was far and away the best bang for the buck. Cadillac felt cheap inside(PLASTIC AS FAR AS THE EYE CAR SEE) the same car from MB is way overpriced, and doesn't exist for Audi, BMW, Porsche or Lexus. I even tried the Lexus 540 which felt tiny in comparison and everything else was soo much smaller or no where near as nice (Yukon, Tahoe, Expedition). This is also far more comfortable than any previous vehicle I have owned (MB E350 Wagon, RR HSE, Yukon Denali and Dodge Durango) and is probably only beaten in value of all cars I have owned by my Porsche (550 Spyder).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Great overall SUV
Great SUV, I've owned Mercedes, Escalate, BMW and a Tahoe, by far this one is the best I've own. Gas is what you expect from a large 400HP engine, but no complaints from me. Real confortable and easy to drive around town, and it doesn't feel big at all.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Climate Control Issues
I agree with all the other posts about Climate Control issues. The temp does not regulate well...it's either really hot or really cold. Both of my Toyota's never had this problem. The issue is bad enough that I'm considering selling it with under 10K miles. Overall it's a nice SUV and if you're tall like me, you have plenty of head room with the sun roof.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
