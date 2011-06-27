Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 SUV Consumer Reviews
Versatilely, Reliability, Comfort & Value
Exciting, it is not. BUT the QX60 does everything smoothly and very well. Perhaps I am alone, but I really like the CVT in this vehicle. I waited for the 2017 model, which upgraded the HP +30, the Torque +20 and slightly improved the handling.. Adult passengers love the rear seat. This entire class of SUVs is so extremely competitive, it is hard to go wrong with any of them. I took it easy on the options and ended up with a sticker price of $53,000. Shop different Infiniti dealers for lease pricing.
Great SUV - Very Comfortable and Quiet
Really like the Infiniti QX60 after 8 months of driving. It’s a great SUV that is very comfortable, plush and quiet to drive. Test drove Lexus, BMW, Audi, Acura, Subaru, VW, Toyota and Honda SUVs before buying Infiniti QX60. Here are some of my likes, neutral and dislikes of the QX60: Likes: - Navigation: Easy to use, extremely clear directions and touch screen works very well - Seats: Very comfortable and plush seats with soft leather - good on long trips - Quiet: Keeps out road noise and quiet when using phone - Style: Very sporty and stylist SUV which looks great - Controls: Both push buttons and on-screen controls are easy to use and are well placed. Steering wheel controls are really easy to navigate while driving for both radio and cruise control. - Safety Features: Blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, auto stop in reverse when object appears and parking sensors work well and really nice to have - Camera: Backup, front and 360 view cameras are great to have and clear - Eco Mode: 2 miles per gallon extra - Auto Dim Mirrors: Like the auto dim side mirrors which really helps with the light glare at night Neutral: - Stereo: great sound which is comparable to other brands - Engine: Lots of power in standard and sports mode. Eco mode a bit slow to take off to save gas and resists you flowing it, but will allow with a short delay. Eco mode takes time to get used to, I drive 95% of time in Eco and it now feels normal. - Sunroof: Standard sunroof - Gas mileage: Standard gas mileage for larger SUV (20MPG in city and 25MPG on highway) Dislikes: - Roof Bars: Would be nice to have real roof bars that you could tie rope to. Roof bars are cosmetic unless you buy cross bars. - Navigation Settings: Safety feature that turns off address input while car is in motion. Won’t let passenger even add it. A lot of new cars are restricting this option too. However, it does allow previous address location to be added while driving which is a plus.
Great SUV!
I did a lot of research before purchasing. I mean A LOT! Once I narrowed my choices down to 3, I had a spreadsheet to list the prominent features, including gas mileage, weight, height, leg room (my family is tall), features, etc. The QX60 lined up pretty good with the Acura, but I thought the QX60 had a little more pizazz. So then on to the test drive - the QX60 blew me away with that variable transmission - once into Sport mode, oh yes, it's in the wind! It's comfortable, a great ride (nice and quiet) and we've taken it on the road in a thunderstorm - handled great. I've used the 3rd row, though only for kids. The kids were very happy back there as they had "privacy" (ha!) and USB ports. I especially like the Bluetooth and the sound of the stereo. I still have mine at the factory settings cause there is no need to fiddle with it, sounds really good right where it is. I get lots of compliments especially from people who drive Vans - the QX60 is just as tall but without those weird doors you get on a Van. There is plenty room for everyone and whenever someone is in the 2nd row, they remark about how roomy it is. It's the car I wanted, and I got it - mine is Majestic White with the Wheat interior - its really a good looking SUV. Very happy with my purchase and proud that I did the research to make sure I got the best for my money. Good job Infiniti!
A lot of bang for the buck
Never thought of buying an Infinity before but glad I did. We do a lot of driving by living on the east coast and wife's family on the west coast. So the need was there for comfort and drive ability on the long trips. The QX60 was a very wise choice, not only for cargo capacity but for outward visibility, quiet interior, very comfortable seats and the safety of all wheel drive. In my view I don't think there is a better seven passenger SUV on the market today for the price of the Infinity QX60. Not only do you have a luxury brand vehicle in your driveway but the feel good factor is priceless. Would I buy another, you bet I would and the treatment you receive at the dealership is second to none.
Don't be a fool!!!
This car has a load of issues. We have put 3500 miles on it and have been to the dealer twice already. The bluetooth cuts in and out. The phone feature fails to place calls for periods of time. The sunroof leaks. The middle row seat vibrates. Driving down roads as smooth as silk the middle row seat will vibrate. Our boys refuse to sit in the seat. It is unusable. So much for a 3rd row vehicle. The dealer says all the QX60s have that "feature". When backing up the display has gone completely dark. No camera, no audio controls. Only way to fix is to restart the car. We purchased this car with the expectation that it would last for many years. I don't see this car making it through spring. We have spent a lot of money for a well below average car and are considering trading it in and cutting our losses. Infiniti case #25643554. I have videos of all the issues listed above and will post them on YouTube. Hopefully this will save others from making the same mistake.
