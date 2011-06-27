Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews

Great Value for the price - 2010 Infiniti Q56 jeth , 05/11/2011 22 of 26 people found this review helpful Recently bought a used 2010 Q56 with 10K miles on it. It is basically brand new. The 2011 is awesome but the older model now is a great buy if interested. Great comfort, technology options, fun to drive, solid SUV for my 2 boys and all their friends too. The Q56 was $10K-$15K cheaper than the Cadillac and Sequoia at 35K+ miles. The Q56 was super close in bling, comfort, technology, performance and gas mileage. The 2nd row buckets and 3rd row bench is much better than the Caddy. If you are looking for a great SUV that in my opinion equals GM, Toyota, Lexus but costs much less check this SUV out. Report Abuse

Great ride, fair price, fun to drive larry , 11/23/2015 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful has a lot of road miles (132,000) but is sound and well (dealership) maintained. Excellent overall condition Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Purchase ever Jcolon , 06/07/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle after owning a Rav4.Wanted a bigger and safer ride for my 2 boys and I found it on this one. The captain's chair plus the DVD make the ride for them so comfortable and smooth for myself.To much tech and luxury for the prize compare to other SUV's out there and with the powerful engine all I need next to buy is a boat and I'm set. Owned Toyotas for my whole life but this is definitely the best buy I ever made.Maybe in a year or two I will trade it for the new 2011 out there 'cause I really love these vehicle for the prize I ended up paying. Report Abuse

Just bought but Awesome Matt S. , 08/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just bought the car of my dreams. Only have had it a few days, but it is definitely what a luxury suv should be. Rich styling, super comfortable and size is awesome for my 2, and soon to be, 3 kids. Smooth and fast for its size, it's definitely a head turner. Report Abuse