Used 2010 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews
Great Value for the price - 2010 Infiniti Q56
Recently bought a used 2010 Q56 with 10K miles on it. It is basically brand new. The 2011 is awesome but the older model now is a great buy if interested. Great comfort, technology options, fun to drive, solid SUV for my 2 boys and all their friends too. The Q56 was $10K-$15K cheaper than the Cadillac and Sequoia at 35K+ miles. The Q56 was super close in bling, comfort, technology, performance and gas mileage. The 2nd row buckets and 3rd row bench is much better than the Caddy. If you are looking for a great SUV that in my opinion equals GM, Toyota, Lexus but costs much less check this SUV out.
Great ride, fair price, fun to drive
has a lot of road miles (132,000) but is sound and well (dealership) maintained. Excellent overall condition
Best Purchase ever
Bought this vehicle after owning a Rav4.Wanted a bigger and safer ride for my 2 boys and I found it on this one. The captain's chair plus the DVD make the ride for them so comfortable and smooth for myself.To much tech and luxury for the prize compare to other SUV's out there and with the powerful engine all I need next to buy is a boat and I'm set. Owned Toyotas for my whole life but this is definitely the best buy I ever made.Maybe in a year or two I will trade it for the new 2011 out there 'cause I really love these vehicle for the prize I ended up paying.
Just bought but Awesome
I just bought the car of my dreams. Only have had it a few days, but it is definitely what a luxury suv should be. Rich styling, super comfortable and size is awesome for my 2, and soon to be, 3 kids. Smooth and fast for its size, it's definitely a head turner.
Great Truck, Or Luxury Car
This car replaced a Yukon XL 2500 and was chosen because of its ability to tow a 9000 pound trailer, a requirement for us that eliminated many alternatives. In the end, it rides as well and is quieter than our E320 sedan. Interior materials, especially in wheat, are excellent in presentation having both a quality feel and look. Electronics is probably the best out there although not perfect. Handling is like a large car...easy to place. It handles NY/NJ broken roads better than anything...partially thanks to standard 33" tall tires, larger than any SUV other than a Hummer and sister SUV the Nissan Armada. 2010 is its last year, being replaced an Infinti model of the new 2010 Nissan Patrol.
