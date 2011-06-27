Estimated values
2010 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,260
|$12,979
|$14,838
|Clean
|$9,715
|$12,273
|$13,990
|Average
|$8,624
|$10,862
|$12,293
|Rough
|$7,533
|$9,451
|$10,597
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,759
|$12,502
|$14,374
|Clean
|$9,240
|$11,822
|$13,553
|Average
|$8,203
|$10,463
|$11,909
|Rough
|$7,165
|$9,104
|$10,266