Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Happy First Time Buyer
SDS, 11/17/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
26 of 29 people found this review helpful
My first Infiniti and I'm very pleased with my choice of a Q 40. Fast, excellent handling, comfortable, user friendly/intuitive controls, fun to drive, and very affordable for this class of car. Great exhaust note; brings a smile to my face every time I get in the car and start it up!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
infiniti Q50 3.0t
Alex, 10/08/2015
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful
the new infiniti Q50 3.0t was purchased in late 2018 replacing the 2015 Q40. Although I do miss the Q40 excitement, but this Q50 i smoother ride, fast and more comfy designed for a longer ride and driving.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Fun!
T Walker, 05/30/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
The Infiniti Q40 is really what used to be the G37. The car handles crisply and when you accelerate you'll think someone snuck a V8 into the engine compartment. It does 0 - 60 in about 5.5 seconds. My previous Infiniti was a G35x, also an excellent car but with under-specd brakes. The Q40 has fixed that issue nicely. Plus fuel economy is decent. I can easily drive from Salt Lake to Las Vegas on a single tank of gas. Overall, I get around 22 mpg.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't be fooled.
Jerry Springfield, 12/11/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful
I read the bad reviews here on this site about this vehicle. Don't be fooled by them. They are quite ridiculous. This is a great vehicle in all categories except technology, and I'm really only saying that because the USB to the audio system is Apple proprietary, so no using your android phone (very disappointing). Other than that, great car.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Q40
Awesome Q40, 03/07/2021
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I absolutely love my Q40 ! Seriously fast and handles extremely well . Have spoken with numerous G37 ( same car ) owners and invariably they report no maintenance issues . I even took my Q40 to the local drag strip and turned a very respectable 13.8 ! Wanted an Audi but so glad I bought my Infiniti instead !! 👍👍
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1999
- Used Kia Carnival 2006
- Used Audi Q7 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2006
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Audi RS 3 2019
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2019
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L News
- Ford Escape 2021
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 Subaru Outback
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- GMC Yukon XL 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2021 Ridgeline
Other models to consider
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 Camry
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- Toyota 4Runner 2021
- 2021 Sienna
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2021
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- Honda Civic 2021
- 2021 Stinger
- Kia K5 2021
Other models
- Used Kia Sedona Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus IS 200t Surprise AZ
- Used Toyota Prius v Aurora IL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Joliet IL
- Used Hyundai Sonata Visalia CA
- Used INFINITI G Sedan Palmdale CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cape Coral FL
- Used Jeep Cherokee Aurora IL
- Used Cadillac CT6 Palmdale CA
- Used Ford Explorer Trenton NJ
- Used Jaguar F-PACE Escondido CA
- Used Scion xB Littleton CO
- Used Ferrari California T Oceanside CA
- Used Lexus RX 350L Sunnyvale CA
- Used Cadillac SRX Henderson NV
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Cape Coral FL
- Used Lexus HS 250h Glendale AZ
- Used Volvo S80 Moreno Valley CA
- Used Cadillac CTS Glendale CA
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder Coral Springs FL
- Used Nissan Armada Kent WA
- Used Audi A4 allroad Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus CT 200h Cary NC
- Used Bentley Continental GT Speed Moreno Valley CA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Thornton CO
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee Killeen TX
- Used McLaren 570S Yonkers NY
- Used Ford Focus ST Joliet IL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Santa Clarita CA