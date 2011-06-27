Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Happy First Time Buyer SDS , 11/17/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 26 of 29 people found this review helpful My first Infiniti and I'm very pleased with my choice of a Q 40. Fast, excellent handling, comfortable, user friendly/intuitive controls, fun to drive, and very affordable for this class of car. Great exhaust note; brings a smile to my face every time I get in the car and start it up! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

infiniti Q50 3.0t Alex , 10/08/2015 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful the new infiniti Q50 3.0t was purchased in late 2018 replacing the 2015 Q40. Although I do miss the Q40 excitement, but this Q50 i smoother ride, fast and more comfy designed for a longer ride and driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Fun! T Walker , 05/30/2020 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Infiniti Q40 is really what used to be the G37. The car handles crisply and when you accelerate you'll think someone snuck a V8 into the engine compartment. It does 0 - 60 in about 5.5 seconds. My previous Infiniti was a G35x, also an excellent car but with under-specd brakes. The Q40 has fixed that issue nicely. Plus fuel economy is decent. I can easily drive from Salt Lake to Las Vegas on a single tank of gas. Overall, I get around 22 mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Don't be fooled. Jerry Springfield , 12/11/2018 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I read the bad reviews here on this site about this vehicle. Don't be fooled by them. They are quite ridiculous. This is a great vehicle in all categories except technology, and I'm really only saying that because the USB to the audio system is Apple proprietary, so no using your android phone (very disappointing). Other than that, great car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value