Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Q40
5(50%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(25%)
3.8
8 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Happy First Time Buyer

SDS, 11/17/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
26 of 29 people found this review helpful

My first Infiniti and I'm very pleased with my choice of a Q 40. Fast, excellent handling, comfortable, user friendly/intuitive controls, fun to drive, and very affordable for this class of car. Great exhaust note; brings a smile to my face every time I get in the car and start it up!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
infiniti Q50 3.0t

Alex, 10/08/2015
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

the new infiniti Q50 3.0t was purchased in late 2018 replacing the 2015 Q40. Although I do miss the Q40 excitement, but this Q50 i smoother ride, fast and more comfy designed for a longer ride and driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Fun!

T Walker, 05/30/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The Infiniti Q40 is really what used to be the G37. The car handles crisply and when you accelerate you'll think someone snuck a V8 into the engine compartment. It does 0 - 60 in about 5.5 seconds. My previous Infiniti was a G35x, also an excellent car but with under-specd brakes. The Q40 has fixed that issue nicely. Plus fuel economy is decent. I can easily drive from Salt Lake to Las Vegas on a single tank of gas. Overall, I get around 22 mpg.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Don't be fooled.

Jerry Springfield, 12/11/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I read the bad reviews here on this site about this vehicle. Don't be fooled by them. They are quite ridiculous. This is a great vehicle in all categories except technology, and I'm really only saying that because the USB to the audio system is Apple proprietary, so no using your android phone (very disappointing). Other than that, great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome Q40

Awesome Q40, 03/07/2021
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my Q40 ! Seriously fast and handles extremely well . Have spoken with numerous G37 ( same car ) owners and invariably they report no maintenance issues . I even took my Q40 to the local drag strip and turned a very respectable 13.8 ! Wanted an Audi but so glad I bought my Infiniti instead !! 👍👍

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
12
