Vehicle overview

It's not unheard of for an automaker to continue selling an older version of a particular car after a new generation has arrived. There was a Chevrolet Silverado Classic, for instance, and Nissan recently has kept its old Rogue SUV going as the Rogue Select. Now the latest example of automotive repackaging comes from Infiniti. Just when you thought it was gone for good, the Infiniti G37 is back, but with a different name: Q40.

Infiniti is offering the "new" Q40 alongside its actually newer Q50, which would technically be the latest generation of the old G37. And sure enough, there are still some things to like about the 2015 Infiniti Q40. With sporty handling and a strong V6 engine, the Q40 is certainly fun to drive. It's also relatively affordable, as Infiniti has given it a starting price that's thousands less than what you'll have to pay for many popular entry-level luxury sedans.

Unfortunately, when it's compared to 2015 standards, the Q40 isn't as impressive or comparatively luxurious as it once was. Materials quality is only passable and most other entry-level luxury sedans offer a more comfortable ride. From behind the wheel, we like the V6 engine, but many rivals offer more efficient turbocharged four-cylinder base engines these days. The V6 is also noticeably noisy, contributing to the feeling that the Q40 is less refined than its rivals.

In the past, you may have been able to mask a few of these drawbacks by adding optional features, but most of the Q40's options have been eliminated entirely, in favor of one basic model with the option of Navigation and an upgraded sound system. If you want additional features, you'll have to look to Infiniti's Q50 sedan or elsewhere entirely.

Considering the Infiniti Q40's age and limited appeal, we'd recommend looking at some newer entry-level luxury sedans that offer similar value. The 2015 Acura TLX would be a good place to start, as it offers abundant high-tech features, a spacious cabin, good fuel economy and a comfortable ride. The 2015 Audi A3 is much smaller than the Q40, but is more luxurious and refined. If price is less of an issue, the 2015 BMW 3 Series is a class leader that offers a wide range of available engines, straightforward controls and one of the most comfortable rides in the class. And finally, if you want to stay in the Infiniti family, the Q50 is indeed a more modern take on the likable, but ultimately past its prime, Q40.