Estimated values
2001 INFINITI I30 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$3,752
|$4,715
|Clean
|$1,756
|$3,315
|$4,165
|Average
|$1,286
|$2,441
|$3,064
|Rough
|$816
|$1,568
|$1,963
Estimated values
2001 INFINITI I30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,764
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,483
|$2,442
|$2,967
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,799
|$2,183
|Rough
|$689
|$1,155
|$1,399