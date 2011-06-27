Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews

Car has been a joy to own! bg1127 , 06/04/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Bought it with 50k miles 4.5 years ago and now 126k and still runs like it did when I bought it. Basic maintenance only. This is a great car!Looking at all the negative comments on 3-series maintenance costs I'm glad I went infinity! Gas mileage is so-so but most performance cars are. Update: now at 150k and had to replace radiator and steering rack has a small leak. Not bad for a 10 year old car. I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Great car! Update: 165k car is just a dream to own. Had an issue with the motorized seat but googled how to fix it myself for free. I cannot say enough good things about this car. If I was on the used car market and didn't have a lot of money to spend this is what I would be targeting. No plans to sell... Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

worth every penny 495sux , 07/20/2012 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I owned a 2001 BMW 330i before this vehicle and it was as beautiful as it was fun to drive, but the cost to repair was obscene. I purchased the 2006 G35x four years ago - used with 30k miles. It now has 142k miles and I have spent $0 on repair bills. It still runs, drives and looks practically new. I do not baby the car, I drive it hard, in fact I beat on it regularly - I commute the DC beltway and its easy to get carried away. It's fast and handles great. A few other reviewers have noted that it is not a luxury car. I would say that it is. Maybe not as luxurious as BMW or Mercedes but pretty close and much less cost up front and along the way. Unless you need the ego stroke...

108K Miles Later... still a blast vissionaire , 03/02/2013 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Purchased our G new off the lot nearly 6 years ago. Premium package, no nav. The car has been a rock and has survived our abuse and aged quite gracefully. No major repairs needed to date. Fuel consumption is probably the only major knock against the car, everything else is quite good. This car is my daily driver, and I drive it hard. I prefer sportiness over cush rides, but still like a bit of luxury so this car really fit the bill. The handling is excellent, the balance is good, and easy to know where the limits are. Now that the car has aged and the values have dropped quite a bit, I would suggest anyone looking for a fun daily driver or second semi-practical car to look into the G.

This Car Is My Baby acampb6 , 11/19/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this car 3 years ago used with 78,000 miles on it. It now has 123,000 and still drives exactly the same as it did when i got it. Simply put, I love this car. It is the most fun to drive, comfortable, and reliable car I have ever owned. To make a comparison; I bought a new 2008 Mustang in '07, and the thing started having issues within 6 months of owning it, including needing a new alternator. This car, however, has never given me any problems whatsoever. As far as performance goes, this car is like a muscular ballerina. She handles turns and sharp corners delicately, but then hits the straight-a-ways like a bat out of hell. If I had the space I could keep on for days. In short, I lo