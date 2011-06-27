Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews
Car has been a joy to own!
Bought it with 50k miles 4.5 years ago and now 126k and still runs like it did when I bought it. Basic maintenance only. This is a great car!Looking at all the negative comments on 3-series maintenance costs I'm glad I went infinity! Gas mileage is so-so but most performance cars are. Update: now at 150k and had to replace radiator and steering rack has a small leak. Not bad for a 10 year old car. I'd still buy it again in a heartbeat. Great car! Update: 165k car is just a dream to own. Had an issue with the motorized seat but googled how to fix it myself for free. I cannot say enough good things about this car. If I was on the used car market and didn't have a lot of money to spend this is what I would be targeting. No plans to sell...
worth every penny
I owned a 2001 BMW 330i before this vehicle and it was as beautiful as it was fun to drive, but the cost to repair was obscene. I purchased the 2006 G35x four years ago - used with 30k miles. It now has 142k miles and I have spent $0 on repair bills. It still runs, drives and looks practically new. I do not baby the car, I drive it hard, in fact I beat on it regularly - I commute the DC beltway and its easy to get carried away. It's fast and handles great. A few other reviewers have noted that it is not a luxury car. I would say that it is. Maybe not as luxurious as BMW or Mercedes but pretty close and much less cost up front and along the way. Unless you need the ego stroke...
108K Miles Later... still a blast
Purchased our G new off the lot nearly 6 years ago. Premium package, no nav. The car has been a rock and has survived our abuse and aged quite gracefully. No major repairs needed to date. Fuel consumption is probably the only major knock against the car, everything else is quite good. This car is my daily driver, and I drive it hard. I prefer sportiness over cush rides, but still like a bit of luxury so this car really fit the bill. The handling is excellent, the balance is good, and easy to know where the limits are. Now that the car has aged and the values have dropped quite a bit, I would suggest anyone looking for a fun daily driver or second semi-practical car to look into the G.
This Car Is My Baby
I bought this car 3 years ago used with 78,000 miles on it. It now has 123,000 and still drives exactly the same as it did when i got it. Simply put, I love this car. It is the most fun to drive, comfortable, and reliable car I have ever owned. To make a comparison; I bought a new 2008 Mustang in '07, and the thing started having issues within 6 months of owning it, including needing a new alternator. This car, however, has never given me any problems whatsoever. As far as performance goes, this car is like a muscular ballerina. She handles turns and sharp corners delicately, but then hits the straight-a-ways like a bat out of hell. If I had the space I could keep on for days. In short, I lo
Great performer, could use better components
I bought my 2006 G35 Coupe automatic in 10/2006. I have had one accident, some small fender benders. Overall the performance has been great. The good: The car handles well, superb acceleration and braking. The automatic transmission has been reliable, although a little bumpy between 1st and 2nd. The styling of course is unparalleled. The interior technology package has worked well - the navigation is spot-on - a little awkward to use with the joystick inputs, but not bad for 2006. The Bluetooth has never failed though 4 iPhones. It connects every time, and the voice input is about 95% accurate. The audio system - CD changer, speakers work perfectly to this day. Electronic seat warmer and adjusters have not failed. The bad: Interior components have been cheap. There have been a few gimpy components. The removable cupholder - very cheap and the spring broke after about 2 years. The DC socket has failed about 3-4 times. Driver window motor had to be replaced after 125k miles. The tire pressure sensor had to be replaced after 90k miles. After 80k miles, leather covering the door panels are starting to peel off, and after 120k miles, the leather on the side panels in the back have completely peeled off (and nobody ever sits back there). The ugly: Tires - need to be replaced every 20-30k. Overall I like this car. Performance is very reliable. I have not had many huge problems with the vehicle, however there are numerous small fixes for the car. The car is very tough on the tires (and I have a stock 18" wheels).
