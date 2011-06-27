Estimated values
2006 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,146
|$6,708
|$8,139
|Clean
|$3,721
|$6,020
|$7,293
|Average
|$2,873
|$4,645
|$5,599
|Rough
|$2,024
|$3,269
|$3,906
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,650
|$5,562
|$6,634
|Clean
|$3,277
|$4,992
|$5,944
|Average
|$2,529
|$3,852
|$4,564
|Rough
|$1,782
|$2,711
|$3,184
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,921
|$4,133
|$4,816
|Clean
|$2,622
|$3,709
|$4,315
|Average
|$2,024
|$2,861
|$3,313
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,014
|$2,311
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI G35 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,980
|$4,120
|$4,764
|Clean
|$2,675
|$3,698
|$4,269
|Average
|$2,065
|$2,853
|$3,278
|Rough
|$1,455
|$2,008
|$2,287
Estimated values
2006 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,063
|$4,556
|$5,395
|Clean
|$2,750
|$4,089
|$4,834
|Average
|$2,122
|$3,155
|$3,712
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,221
|$2,589