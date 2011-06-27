  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,134$10,579$12,394
Clean$8,968$10,390$12,161
Average$8,637$10,013$11,696
Rough$8,305$9,635$11,231
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,286$9,733$11,547
Clean$8,136$9,560$11,330
Average$7,835$9,212$10,897
Rough$7,535$8,865$10,464
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,013$10,454$12,260
Clean$8,850$10,267$12,030
Average$8,523$9,894$11,570
Rough$8,196$9,521$11,110
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,828$16,868$19,436
Clean$14,559$16,567$19,072
Average$14,021$15,965$18,343
Rough$13,483$15,363$17,614
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,080$12,733$14,810
Clean$10,879$12,505$14,532
Average$10,477$12,051$13,977
Rough$10,075$11,596$13,421
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,121$9,530$11,296
Clean$7,973$9,360$11,084
Average$7,679$9,020$10,660
Rough$7,384$8,679$10,236
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Fiesta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,973 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,360 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Fiesta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Fiesta and see how it feels. Learn more
