Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,134
|$10,579
|$12,394
|Clean
|$8,968
|$10,390
|$12,161
|Average
|$8,637
|$10,013
|$11,696
|Rough
|$8,305
|$9,635
|$11,231
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,286
|$9,733
|$11,547
|Clean
|$8,136
|$9,560
|$11,330
|Average
|$7,835
|$9,212
|$10,897
|Rough
|$7,535
|$8,865
|$10,464
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,013
|$10,454
|$12,260
|Clean
|$8,850
|$10,267
|$12,030
|Average
|$8,523
|$9,894
|$11,570
|Rough
|$8,196
|$9,521
|$11,110
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,828
|$16,868
|$19,436
|Clean
|$14,559
|$16,567
|$19,072
|Average
|$14,021
|$15,965
|$18,343
|Rough
|$13,483
|$15,363
|$17,614
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,080
|$12,733
|$14,810
|Clean
|$10,879
|$12,505
|$14,532
|Average
|$10,477
|$12,051
|$13,977
|Rough
|$10,075
|$11,596
|$13,421
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,121
|$9,530
|$11,296
|Clean
|$7,973
|$9,360
|$11,084
|Average
|$7,679
|$9,020
|$10,660
|Rough
|$7,384
|$8,679
|$10,236