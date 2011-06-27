Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$2,857
|$3,135
|Clean
|$2,108
|$2,590
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,671
|$2,057
|$2,266
|Rough
|$1,234
|$1,524
|$1,686
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,015
|$4,145
|$4,740
|Clean
|$2,732
|$3,758
|$4,302
|Average
|$2,166
|$2,984
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,600
|$2,211
|$2,549
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,201
|$3,685
|Clean
|$2,068
|$2,902
|$3,344
|Average
|$1,640
|$2,305
|$2,663
|Rough
|$1,211
|$1,707
|$1,981
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,432
|$3,415
|$3,933
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,096
|$3,569
|Average
|$1,747
|$2,459
|$2,842
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,821
|$2,114
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Malibu Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,266
|$3,211
|$3,710
|Clean
|$2,053
|$2,912
|$3,367
|Average
|$1,628
|$2,312
|$2,681
|Rough
|$1,202
|$1,713
|$1,995