Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Scoupe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2626
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/368.9 mi.273.7/368.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.7 ft.31.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.
Measurements
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.93.8 in.
Length165.9 in.165.9 in.
Width64.0 in.64.0 in.
Curb weight2187 lbs.2119 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cool Gray Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
Research Similar Vehicles