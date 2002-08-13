  1. Home
Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe

1993 Hyundai Scoupe 2 Dr STD Turbo Coupe
(6)

Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe

1995 Highlights

No changes.
Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe.

5 star reviews: 16%
4 star reviews: 66%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 18%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 6 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1.125 out of 5 stars, Do not buy a Hyundai
Coupe_cutie,

This car has required one major repair after another-brakes, motor, tranmission. You couldn't give me another Hyundai.

5 out of 5 stars, the best
ls ,

got from my sister yesterday as she did not want it as has newer model it came with 82000 miles on the clock and all it needs is a service and a couple of tyres i think it a great car fast for the year and easy to drive and handle

4.125 out of 5 stars, 1995 Hyundai Scoupe
sledinkev,

Cheap car, never been to the shop runs great!

4.125 out of 5 stars, scoupe power
kyler84,

this is a fantastic little car.. fuel injection and a quite impressive 92bhp for a 1500.. only problem i have with it is the silly standard seat apolstry and door panels.. but hey you get that with all cars now.. new or old, they all have silly elephant grey interior.. how hard can it be to aposlster a car in black with black dash etc? anyway back to the scoupe.. its reliable but a pain in the ass to get parts for it as they are quite rare compared to more common GM cars.. all in all id give it 8 out of 10.

Features & Specs

Turbo 2dr Coupe features & specs
Turbo 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
LS 2dr Coupe features & specs
LS 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

Is the Hyundai Scoupe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 Scoupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Scoupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Scoupe gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Scoupe has 9.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Scoupe. Learn more

Is the Hyundai Scoupe reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Scoupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Scoupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Scoupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 Scoupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1995 Hyundai Scoupe?

The least-expensive 1995 Hyundai Scoupe is the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Scoupe?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Scoupe, the next question is, which Scoupe model is right for you? Scoupe variants include Turbo 2dr Coupe, LS 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Scoupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe Overview

    The Used 1995 Hyundai Scoupe is offered in the following submodels: Scoupe Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe, LS 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

    What do people think of the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 Scoupe 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1995 Scoupe.

    What's a good price for a New 1995 Hyundai Scoupe?

    Which 1995 Hyundai Scoupes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Hyundai Scoupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1995 Hyundai Scoupe.

    Should I lease or buy a 1995 Hyundai Scoupe?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

